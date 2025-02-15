Out of the past: Feb. 15

2000

John Dennis, 82, who served many years as sheriff of Scott County before becoming a Missouri state senator, dies after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease; Dennis was instrumental in getting funding for the Show Me Center and other buildings on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, the Missouri Veterans Home where Dennis lived his final years, the Missouri Conservation Department office and nature center at Cape Girardeau County Park, the development of a crime lab in Cape Girardeau and a mental health hospital in Farmington.

A countywide planning and zoning issue won’t be on the April 4 ballot; the Cape Girardeau County Commission has decided to withdraw the issue and put it on the November election ballot; commissioners say the larger turnout for the general election will produce a result more representative of the wishes of the people.

1975

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain takes issue with the County Court’s contention that his department is overstaffed; McLain says his 16-member staff includes only 11 men who actually perform the duties of deputies; all 16 members of McLain’s staff were appointed by a circuit judge.

Rep. Gary Rust, R-Cape Girardeau, and Rep. Marvin Proffer, D-Jackson, both said yesterday education in Missouri is facing serious problems as a result of conflicting views within the General Assembly on just where priorities should fall; both spoke at the junior high school upon the invitation of the Cape Girardeau Community Teachers Association; State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, was unable to attend.

1950