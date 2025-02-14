Out of the past: Feb. 14

2000

​Robert Fornkahl heard the lightning crash near his rural Cape Girardeau home yesterday afternoon, and then saw flames erupt from his combination garage and shed; but the elderly man could do little but watch the metal-roof building burn; the East County Fire Department extinguished the blaze, too late to save Fornkahl’s antique 1960 Corsair Lakewood station wagon, his regular car and a lawn tractor.

Matthew Edward Prince of Cape Girardeau may be the only Southeast Missouri barber who makes house, or office, calls; a third-generation barber, Prince offers his customers a quality haircut, good hair advice and a chat while they sit at their office desk or kitchen chair at home.

1975

​Any decision on where to put the new Cape Girardeau County jail — a hotbed of controversy among county residents — will be further delayed pending the County Court’s approval of attorney A.J. Seier’s request for preparation of an abstract on the present jail site; Seier, county prosecuting attorney, is also the attorney for the county in the jail matter; the court also learns that unless the issue of location of the jail is settled by early May, an appeal by the City of Jackson in an attempt to prevent construction of the new jail outside the county seat will be heard by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The number of Cape Girardeau Board of Education candidates for the April 1 election is back to four with the filing of Hugo J. “Junior” Wunderlich, a business executive; on Wednesday, incumbent Thomas L. Meyers withdrew from the race for one of the two three-year seats open on the board; the other candidates are former board member Charles E. Weber, incumbent Jerry W. Ford and James E. Green.

1950