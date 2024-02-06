Out of the past: Feb. 13

2000

A red wave washed over the Show Me Center last night and appeared in everything from stickers on clothing to painted torsos as fans arrived in record numbers to support the Southeast Missouri State University Indians in their battle against the Racers of Murray State; 7,241 fans, however, weren’t enough to bring the Indians victory; the tribe fell 77-60.

One reader’s comment summed up a recent Southeast Missourian comics survey, when he said, “I can’t imagine life without ‘Peanuts’”; as a result of the survey, “Classic Peanuts”, the best of the strips drawn over the years by Charles Schulz, will remain part of the Southeast Missourian’s comics pages.

1975

​The chances of adding another floor to Saint Francis Hospital while it is still under construction appears dim; representatives of the Cape Girardeau Area Health Care Council presented their views of the need of an additional floor at a conference yesterday in Jefferson City with legislators and health officials; the health officials in the course of discussions, pointed out they are bound by a formula established by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; that formal says Cape Girardeau’s total bed needs are about 308, and the community now has more beds than that number.

Declaring there is an urgent need for a new jail, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain yesterday said he will begin immediately holding a drastically reduced number of only minimum security risk prisoners in the county jail at Jackson because of its “deplorable conditions”.

1950