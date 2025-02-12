Out of the past: Feb. 12

2000

​The Show Me Center is expected to be filled to the rafters this evening for the crucial Ohio Valley Conference basketball showdown between Murray State and Southeast Missouri State University; it could prove to be the largest sellout for a Southeast hoop game in the 13-year history of the Show Me Center; the game will be nationally televised by ESPN2; the game will be a battle for first place in the OVC.

Plans for a $4 million renovation to the obstetrics unit at Southeast Hospital were announced yesterday by the hospitals board of directors; the renovation will convert the Dennis B. Elrod, M.D., Obstetrics and Gynecology Center into an LDRP — labor, deliver, recovery, postpartum — birthing center, says Southeast administrator James W. Wente.

1975

​A Cape Girardeau businessman was killed last night when his twin-engine airplane crashed in dense fog into a muddy field approximately one mile south of Highway 74 and about 3 1/2 miles west of the Interstate 55 interchange with Highway 74; the pilot was identified as Herman C. Todt, 58, president of Todt Industrial Supply; Todt, flying home from Streator, Illinois, was on his final approach to land at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, when the control tower lost radio contact with the plane; he apparently approached the runway at too low an altitude and probably struck treetops.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain charges that a House bill introduced by State Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, is aimed at “discriminating against” his department by transferring the power to appoint deputies and setting their salaries from the circuit judge to the county court in second class counties; McBride, a Republican, also contends the controversy over the location and cost of a new country jail has developed into a “political power struggle” and that his department is suffering because of it.

1950