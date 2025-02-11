Out of the past: Feb. 11

2000

​Fire last night destroyed the home of Rich Porzelt a few miles north of Oriole; the sprawling, century-old farmhouse had been home to Rich and Beverly Porzelt for the last 26 years; no one was injured — their children are all grown and married — but most of the family’s personal property was lost.

CHARLESTON — A bipartisan group of officials, led by Gov. Mel Carnahan, is on hand for a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Southeast Correctional Center; some 200 local and state officials and area residents attend the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of the prison just outside the Charleston city limits near Interstate 58; the prison is expected to begin housing inmates by August 2001.

1975

​Members off the Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted last night to close Lorimier School for regular elementary classes because of declining enrollment, but its doors will remain open for other educational, public and community purposes; in other action, a motion to consider providing school-owned property requested by the State Department of Education as a site for a School for the Severely Handicapped was defeated on a split vote, 3 to 3.

BENTON — The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, which for four months has been getting promises that funds would be available from the Missouri Division of Community Development for economic feasibility studies on a Mississippi River port, wants answers on why funds for the joint study by Cape Girardeau and Scott counties are being held up.

1950