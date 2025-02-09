Out of the past: Feb. 10

2000

Ruth Burchyett celebrated her 80th birthday yesterday by doing what she does best: going to work; Burchyett, a cafeteria worker at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School, has been the cafeteria “tray lady” since she retired 65 years ago as a production worker at Superior Electric.

The Jackson Board of Education has hired Rita Fischer as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, succeeding Fred Jones, who announced his retirement last month; Fischer, who supervises state and federal grant programs within the district, may be the first female to hold a lead administrative position in the district.

1975

Appointment of two new members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents – Elvis A. Mooney of Bloomfield and Edmund G. Statz Jr. of St. Louis – is announced by Gov. Christopher S. Bond; Statz will succeed Lindsay W. Simmons of Cape Girardeau, longtime president of the board; this means a new board president will be elected and that Cape Girardeau will lose its majority membership on the board.

With Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke snipping the ribbon, the Maranatha Christian Center opens its doors in the very cold morning; the center is dedicated to spreading the word of Christ and counseling troubled youth; the center will feature a 24-hour manned “hotline” to help individuals – young and old – with particular problems they may have; director of the center is Alan Tomlin.

1950