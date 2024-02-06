Out of the past: Feb. 1

2000

​The Cape Girardeau JCPenney store sent a truck to St. Louis on Monday morning to pick up a shipment of T-shirts and sweatshirts proclaiming the Rams as Super Bowl Champions; this was done so the local store could have the merchandise in stock Monday afternoon, rather than waiting several days for it to be shipped from St. Louis; Penney’s, as well as other stories carrying Rams merchandise here, report Rams’ apparel is in high demand here.

MARBLE HILL — Bollinger County government used to find it hard to make ends meet, but these days the county government is on solid financial ground; the Bollinger County Commission has approved a budget of more than $2 million for this calendar year; the general-revenue budget alone totals more than $1 million for the first time; it includes about $40,000 to provide health insurance for the county’s 42 employees and officeholders.

1975

​The Missouri General Assembly closed out its third week with its first steps toward resolving two of the more controversial issues facing it — reinstatement of the death penalty and ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment; the death penalty measure has failed twice in the past because the Senate and the House couldn’t resolve their differences; Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, says the ERA “will have tough sliding” in the Senate.

Voelker’s Jewelers, in business in Cape Girardeau for three years and formerly located at 109 Independence St., has moved to 112 N. Main St., in a building leased from George Siebert; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Voelker operate the business.

1950