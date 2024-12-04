Out of the past: Dec. 4

1999

The Missouri Department of Transportation says an experienced bridge contractor will be hired to construct the main span of the new Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau; MoDOT says it will consider bids only from general contractors who have experience building bridges on the Mississippi, Missouri or Ohio rivers; bids are slated to be opened in February and the contract awarded in March for the main section of bridge work, including the main piers, the cable-supported span, the bridge deck and lighting.

The planned Dec. 11 move into Blanchard Elementary School, which has been plagued by construction delays, has been pushed back again; superintendent Dr. Dan Steska is uncertain when teachers and staff will be moving into the building, but the target date is now Dec. 18.

1974

A concrete plan for the long-awaited replacement bridge over Sloan’s Creek on Bend Road (Highway 177) is expected to be laid tonight as designs and specifications come before the City Council for possible approval and authorization of bids; the narrow concrete bridge now over Sloan’s Creek in the Red Star area was closed last December after being damaged by 1973 spring floods and heavy rains the following fall.

Robert F. Hemperley Jr. has been elected the new president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce for 1975; other officers are Paul L. Ebaugh, vice president; Walter J. Ford, second vice president, and Walter S. Drusch, treasurer.