Out of the past: Dec. 31

1999
Just hours after basketball fans crowded the Show Me Center for the championship game of the University High Tournament – Scott City Rams held off Advance, 48 to 45 – the facility is transformed into an elegant room as it hosts the Y2K Eve Party, complete with stages for two bands, a dance floor with high-tech lighting and room for an indoor fireworks display.
Members of St. Mary’s Cathedral and other area Catholics will ring in the new year with a midnight Mass celebrated by Bishop John J. Ss of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese at the cathedral here; a Millennium Choir, organized by Irene Stevens, presents a special choral selection at the Mass.
1974
Residential and commercial construction in Cape Girardeau, although down in 1974, maintained a pace above the national average in a year that saw the worsening economic situation crimp construction across the country; records in the office of city building inspector Mason A. Sachse saw 300 permits were issued for construction projects with declared costs totaling $10,838,068; the total doesn’t include land costs.
A total of $700,000 will be earmarked for construction of a new county jail in the proposed 1975 Cape Girardeau County budget now being prepared; the federal revenue-sharing funds will be included in next year’s budget as a result of a request yesterday of Circuit Court Stanley A. Grimm and recommendation of County Court Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer.
1949
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Forrest Smith says he will appoint S.P. Dalton as judge of Missouri’s Supreme Court; Dalton, a Democrat from Cape Girardeau, is presently a commissioner of the court; he will succeed Judge James M. Douglas, whose resignation is effective today; Douglas is returning to St. Louis to a private law practice.
Girardeans plan to ring in the New Year with the usual boisterous celebrations, watch parties and religious services, although it is unsettled for many as to whether they will be celebrating the end of just another year or whether they will be seeing the end of the decade and the first half of the 20th century; some believe the decade and the first half of the century end tonight at the stroke of midnight, while others believe it won’t be until Dec. 31, 1950.
1924
Cape Girardeau is prepared to enthusiastically usher in the new year tonight; social events in homes, a dance at the Country Club and watch parties to be held by organizations and churches have been planned as Girardeans bid farewell to 1924 and welcome 1925.
Louis Hecht, owner of Hecht’s Store, announces the construction of a four-story brick building on Main Street, next to First National Bank; when completed, it will be occupied by one of the largest home furnishings store in Missouri, outside the largest cities: National House Furnishing Co.; excavation will start next week, and construction will be rushed as rapidly as the weather permits; it is expected to be completed in May.
Out of the Past
