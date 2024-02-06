Out of the past: Dec. 31

1999

Just hours after basketball fans crowded the Show Me Center for the championship game of the University High Tournament – Scott City Rams held off Advance, 48 to 45 – the facility is transformed into an elegant room as it hosts the Y2K Eve Party, complete with stages for two bands, a dance floor with high-tech lighting and room for an indoor fireworks display.

Members of St. Mary’s Cathedral and other area Catholics will ring in the new year with a midnight Mass celebrated by Bishop John J. Ss of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese at the cathedral here; a Millennium Choir, organized by Irene Stevens, presents a special choral selection at the Mass.

1974

Residential and commercial construction in Cape Girardeau, although down in 1974, maintained a pace above the national average in a year that saw the worsening economic situation crimp construction across the country; records in the office of city building inspector Mason A. Sachse saw 300 permits were issued for construction projects with declared costs totaling $10,838,068; the total doesn’t include land costs.

A total of $700,000 will be earmarked for construction of a new county jail in the proposed 1975 Cape Girardeau County budget now being prepared; the federal revenue-sharing funds will be included in next year’s budget as a result of a request yesterday of Circuit Court Stanley A. Grimm and recommendation of County Court Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer.