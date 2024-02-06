Out of the past: Dec. 3

1999

Ute and Pete Claussen left Germany 3 1/2 years ago in a 31-foot sailboat named Phoenix; they have visited Holland, Greece, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Gibraltar, England, Barbados, the Erie Canal and the Great Lakes; but for the past week or so, they have been enjoying the view at Honker’s Boat Dock; a balky diesel engine, already rebuilt once since their voyage began, broke down opposite the dock as Claussens were dropping down the Mississippi River to Cairo, Illinois; Mike Hurst, owner of Mike’s Marine on Water Street, is working to repair the engine.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission says an eight-acre tract of land near South Kingshighway would make a good site for a juvenile justice center, but the price could be a stumbling block; the land, owned by the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, could cost from $16,000 to $20,000 an acre.

1974

The City of Jackson must enact a floodplain management program within 30 days or it will be cropped from the Federal Flood Insurance Program the Jackson City Council learned last night; the warning, given by Gary McClure, flood insurance specialist with the Federal Insurance Administration at Kansas City, spurred a lengthy one and one-half hour discussion on the matter, that at times became heated; councilmen voted to continue participation in the program.

One of Cape Girardeau’s industrial landmarks, the smokestack of the former Marquette Cement Co. dry process plant on South Sprigg Street, will be dismantled in the interest of progress, the company announces; within the next two weeks the 350-foot high structure will be torn down, this will be in keeping with the rest of the plant, which will also come down; since the plant was shut down in 1969 in favor of a new wet-process plant, 70% of the old plant has been dismantled.