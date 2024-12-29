Out of the past: Dec. 29

1999

Two St. Louis-based companies have expressed an interest in developing cost estimates to build a new Cape Girardeau high school; representatives from Glenn Construction Co. and Wm. B. Ittner Inc. will submit cost and design estimates to the school board next week explaining what they believe it would cost the district to build a functional high school to hold about 1,600 students.

A number of the nation’s banks will remain open on New Year’s Day, but not in Cape Girardeau; a check with all banks in the city reveals that some workers will be at each bank, but the institutions won’t be open; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will check on all banks to make sure everything is working well as the Y2K computer bug approaches.

1974

Tom Runnels is a man with a heritage; his father trapped, his grandfather trapped and his grandfather’s father trapped; Runnels, an accomplished sculptor well-known in the area, now traps the area around his home in Marble Hill, where the family has lived for generations; he shared some of his knowledge recently with two young Cape Girardeau boys, Eric Wisner ad Kirk Bowman, when he took them on their first trapping trip.

Mark Beussink didn’t have his normally good shooting eye; the high-scoring Notre Dame senior had scored only eight points and had repeatedly missed his best shot throughout the game; but Beussink made the one shot that mattered, a 15-footer with five seconds left in the game at Houck Field House, to give the Bulldogs a 51 to 49 victory over Charleston last night and the championship of the University High Christmas Tournament.