Out of the past: Dec. 27

1999
Southeast Missouri State University is interested in more than the score when it comes to its struggling football program; the university is also interested in the bottom line; Don Kaverman, Southeast’s athletic director, says the program needs to generate more revenue than it does; it finished the 1998 fiscal year with a $328,755 deficit; the program finished only slightly better financially in fiscal 1999.
Thousands of visitors flock into the Cape Girardeau area each year; one of the top tourist attractions is the 3,307-acre Trail of Tears State Park, which memorializes the Eastern Cherokee Indians who made the “Trail of Tears” migration to Oklahoma in 1838; the park and other visitor attractions have helped make Cape Girardeau County the top tourism draw in the River Heritage Region of Southeast Missouri.
1974
A two-year quarantine which has been placed on interstate shipment of cotton products from Missouri should impose little more than an inconvenience on shippers, Bootheel agriculture experts say; the quarantine, imposed by the state Agriculture Department’s plant industries division and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a result of the discovery of adult pink bollworms in four of Southeast Missouri’s eight cotton-growing counties.
After nearly 37 years, and probably the longest uninterrupted tour of duty of any man with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, assistant fire chief Richard T. Mahy will retire Jan. 1; during his tenure, Mary saw Cape Girardeau grow until it has nearly doubled its population and the fire department expand from a nine-man crew housed at one station to a 52-man force and four stations; Mahy joined the department April 9, 1938.
1949
Reports are current in political circles in Stoddard County that E. Lloyd Poe of Bloomfield will be appointed supervisor of the census in the 10th Congressional District; Poe has been editor and manager of the Bloomfield Vindicator for a number of years and is active in district and state Democratic circles; presently, he is chairman of the Stoddard County Democratic Committee and on the 10th Congressional District Democratic Committee.
Tax collectors at Common Pleas Courthouse are expecting a busy week, and this morning are given a taste of what is to come; for county taxes, it is the last week in which payment may be made before penalties are imposed Jan. 1; at the city collector’s office, it is reported the Cape Girardeau City Council hasn’t yet met to set a deadline, but will probably do so this week; both offices are busy with people making payments.
1924
The first deer captured alive in a number of years in Cape Girardeau County was bagged this week, six miles northwest of Millersville, near the Bollinger County line; the animal, a two-prong buck, in attempting to cross Little Whitewater, broke through the ice and was caught alive Wednesday by Ray Cobble, Rufus Hartle and John Puller; the deer weighed about 150 pounds and furnished Christmas dinner for the families of the hunters.
Seven hundred and seventy-nine more automobile license plates were sold to automobile owners in Cape Girardeau County during 1924 than in the previous year, according to the state license bureau in Jefferson City; in 1923 4,215 plates were sold in the county, while this year the number was 4,994; of that increase, the City of Cape Girardeau supplied nearly 400.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
