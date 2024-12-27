Out of the past: Dec. 27

1999

Southeast Missouri State University is interested in more than the score when it comes to its struggling football program; the university is also interested in the bottom line; Don Kaverman, Southeast’s athletic director, says the program needs to generate more revenue than it does; it finished the 1998 fiscal year with a $328,755 deficit; the program finished only slightly better financially in fiscal 1999.

Thousands of visitors flock into the Cape Girardeau area each year; one of the top tourist attractions is the 3,307-acre Trail of Tears State Park, which memorializes the Eastern Cherokee Indians who made the “Trail of Tears” migration to Oklahoma in 1838; the park and other visitor attractions have helped make Cape Girardeau County the top tourism draw in the River Heritage Region of Southeast Missouri.

1974

A two-year quarantine which has been placed on interstate shipment of cotton products from Missouri should impose little more than an inconvenience on shippers, Bootheel agriculture experts say; the quarantine, imposed by the state Agriculture Department’s plant industries division and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a result of the discovery of adult pink bollworms in four of Southeast Missouri’s eight cotton-growing counties.

After nearly 37 years, and probably the longest uninterrupted tour of duty of any man with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, assistant fire chief Richard T. Mahy will retire Jan. 1; during his tenure, Mary saw Cape Girardeau grow until it has nearly doubled its population and the fire department expand from a nine-man crew housed at one station to a 52-man force and four stations; Mahy joined the department April 9, 1938.