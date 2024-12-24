Out of the past: Dec. 24

1999

​The on-again, off-again plans for demolishing old St. Francis Hospital appear on again; a $250,000 state grant will aid in tearing down the abandoned building at Good Hope and Pacific streets; the Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded the grant to Cape Girardeau to remove asbestos and hazardous material; total cost of the razing is about $537,000, with the remaining cost of the actual demolition to be shared by the city and Phillips Co., owner of the property.

His arrival was delayed by more than an hour, but that didn’t diminish the rousing reception Tim Billings was afforded when he was introduced as Southeast Missouri State University’s new head football coach yesterday afternoon; as Billings, the Marshall defensive coordinator, walked into the Show Me Center meeting room at 3:35 p.m., after his plane was delayed in Lexington, Kentucky, most of the approximately 100 persons in attendance rose to their feet, clapping and cheering as if they were rooting the football Indians on to a big victory.

1974

​Earl R. Schultz, 79, is retiring from the post of chief engineer of the Little River Drainage District, a position he has held 42 of the last 61 years he has been employed by the district; Schultz, a life-long resident of Cape Girardeau, began working for the district as a rodman of a survey crew July 4, 1913, during summer vacations from college; the only time he ever left its employment was for a two-year period when he served in the Army during World War I.

Cape Girardeau native James R. Reynolds has been named a partner in the Kennett law firm of Ford, Ford and Crow; effective Jan. 1, the name will change to Ford, Ford, Crow and Reynolds; Reynolds, 28, has been associated with the firm since July 5, 1971.

1949