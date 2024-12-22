Out of the past: Dec. 23

1999

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of defrauding philanthropist B.W. Harrison of more than $500,000 over the past year and a half; the 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with a class C felony for stealing by deceit; according to an affidavit filed by Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle, the accused obtained $531,419 through checks from Harrison between June 14, 1998, and Friday; a large part of the money was given the accused under the premise that he was studying engineering at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and needed the money for his education.

MARBLE HILL – Mayor Ben F. Ellis Jr. faces a challenger in his bid for re-election; on the first day of filing for city offices Tuesday, Ellis and Jim Johnson filed for mayor and JoAnn Riggs and Tom Houchins filed for Ward 1 alderman; Johnson works in the city of Jackson's water department; Ellis, a veterinarian, has been mayor since 1994.

1974

Last-minute cookies and cakes for Christmas may cost less than those baked earlier in the season, after a sudden drop in the price of sugar at one Cape Girardeau grocery store; Edward Hart, manager of a local grocery chain, reports he has received notification from company headquarters to drop the price of sugar from $2.99 for a 5-pound bat to $2.59, a 40-cent break.

Cape Girardeans and others in the surrounding area are faced with the fact that they may be restricted to merely dreaming of a white Christmas; no snow is in the extended forecast; clear roads and an improved gasoline picture, however, could entice more motorists to make out-of-town holiday visits.