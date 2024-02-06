Out of the past: Dec. 20

​It’s becoming ever more apparent that any plan seeking to abolish Missouri’s State Colleges would run headlong into violent objections from representatives in the General Assembly from this district; the plan, suggested by the Jefferson City correspondent in Sunday’s St. Louis Globe-Democrat, suggests the abolition of three of the five State Colleges, including the one at Cape Girardeau, because of the duplication of courses at the state university; yesterday, two state representatives and a state senator from this area ridiculed the proposal, and today other district legislators are adding their opposition.

The matter of billboards on West Broadway, a topic of considerable discussion for some years, but particularly since the tornado last May, was injected into the City Council meeting yesterday; but it ended on a familiar note: The city is still powerless to do anything about the billboards; the most recent attention on the situation came last week when signs adjacent to a new market were moved closer to the street; each signboard brings in $35 per month to the signboard firm, which also owns the land; it pays an annual $20 license fee per board.

1924

​Nineteen persons are known dead, hundreds of others are suffering from cold and exposure and property damage estimated at several millions of dollars was done in the blizzard and sleet storm that swept the Midwest for the past 36 hours, meager reports from various points reveal; crippled wire service is holding up the reports; at Cape Girardeau, residents shivered last night as they experienced the coldest weather of the winter, the temperature sliding to 3 above zero; trains are six to 10 hours behind schedule, because of the ice and snow on tracks.

M.D. Thacker of Oran during the past week acquired the Liston Comer residence at 326 N. Middle St.; the house is an eight-room brick structure and was improved considerably by Comer several years ago; Thacker is a road contractor, and his family has already occupied the residence, having moved here in order that his children might enter the Teachers College and Central High School.

