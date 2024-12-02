Out of the past: Dec. 2

1999

It’s been slow going on the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau this week, but motorists are taking it in stride; a Missouri Department of Transportation crew began making more repairs to the span Tuesday; the work has reduced a section of the bridge to one lane during the day, creating traffic delays.

Steve Ketelsen, who has been with Wood and Huston Bank since 1991, decided to make a career change and has resigned as president and chief executive officer; Ketelsen joined the bank at 111 S. Broadview as vice president in charge of consumer lending and was named president in March 1996; Don Brown, president of Wood and Huston Bank at Marshall, home office of four Wood and Huston banking facilities, is here to oversee operations until a new president is named.

1974

Snow may have caused a few changes in plans, but dedication of a new wing and commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Oak Ridge High School came off almost as scheduled Saturday with approximately 750 persons attending; the inclement weather forced the dedication of a new wing for industrial arts and music classes from outside to inside the school and grounded a plane at Jefferson City which was to bring Secretary of State James C. Kirkpatrick to Oak Ridge to deliver the centennial and dedicatory address; Dr. Fred B. Goodwin, chairman of the Division of Languages and Literature at Southeast Missouri State University, filled in for him.

An early morning fire levels a barn on the Richard G. Schmidt farm along Highway 61 west of Shawneetown; the blaze claims the lives of five Appaloosa horses and a steer and destroys about 2,000 bales of hay