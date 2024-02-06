Out of the past: Dec. 19

1999

The Rev. Ranford Hewitt of Carron Hall, Jamaica, is guest speaker at the morning worship service at Evangelical United Church of Christ; Hewitt is visiting Cape Girardeau for two weeks as part of a partnership between the Carron Hall United Church and Evangelical Church; a meal in his honor follows the service.

The final pair of Florsheim shoes will roll off the assembly line at the Cape Girardeau Florsheim Shoe Co. manufacturing facility Tuesday, marking an end to an industry that has operated here almost a century; Florsheim Shoe Co., which once occupied a multi-level structure on North Main, will close its modern plant at the intersection of South West End Boulevard and Southern Expressway Tuesday, putting the final 200 workers there out of work.

1974

In split voting last night, the Cape Girardeau City Council placed a status quo on a request for a special use permit to develop a privately owned family recreation center on 13.18-acres of land at the northeast corner of Interstate 55 and Hopper Road; the voting followed a lengthy hearing on the request of the would-be developers, Robert M. Harrison and Cape Rock, Inc., the latter composed of five businessmen – Samuel L. Gill, Bill H. Berry, Dr. C. John Ritter, Bradshaw Smith and Terry R. Begley; the development would include lighted and unlighted tennis courts, a swimming pool, archery range, a clubhouse of rustic architecture offering steam and sauna baths, game room and enclosed glass room for inside viewing of outdoor recreation.

Just how safe is Cape Girardeau’s drinking water may be determined within six months; testing of the water has been ordered by the federal Environmental Protection Agency as part of a nationwide study of chemicals some scientists believe can cause cancer.