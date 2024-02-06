Out of the past: Dec. 18

1999
Two major business groups in the state — the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Merchants and Manufacturers Association — are planning to file a lawsuit next week in Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City seeking to force state government to change the way it calculates the Hancock Amendment tax refund; the groups want more money to be refunded to taxpayers.
Capaha Park is getting an early Christmas present; a new, wooden outfield fence is being built at Capaha Field, and a concrete walkway is being constructed around the lagoon; Cape Girardeau Parks Department workers are building the parkway, while Anchor Construction is assembling the new outfield fence.
1974
A Cape Girardeau Republican named in June by Gov. Christopher S. Bond as one of two new members of the Missouri Highway Commission charges the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee with playing “pure and simple gutter politics” after its refusal to approve 10 appointees; Vernon Landgraf, vice president of Landgraf Lumber Co. and president of Landgraf Real Estate, makes the charge after the committee Tuesday voted to ask the governor to withdraw seven nominees, including Landgraf; the committee also rejected outright four appointees of the governor.
After 35 years, Herman Schaefer is hanging up the mops, buckets and brooms for keeps; but the Southeast Missouri State University custodian, who has added more than his share of color to Academic Hall’s history, says he doesn’t think his retirement will last too long; “They all say I’ll be back,” he says with a grin.
1949
Gunnar J. Malmin’s Christmas cantata, “Bethlehem”, is sung by the 25-member Schubert Choral Club in the afternoon at a public presentation at First Christian Church; it is the club’s initial performance of the season and is under the direction of Clara Drew Miller, accompanied by Frances Gillett.
Unless coins jingle more freely in the kettles and folding money appears with greater frequency, the Salvation Army may be unable to prepare all the Yuletide baskets it has been planning for Cape Girardeau’s needy families; Maj. Leonard Burridge, corps officer, says gifts of money this year are several hundred dollars less than last Christmas season.
1924
The steamer Cape Girardeau made its last trip of the season yesterday, leaving Cape Girardeau at 5 p.m. for Paducah, Kentucky, for the winter; Capt. William “Buck” Leyhe had intended returning to St. Louis and leaving there on the final trip tomorrow evening, but storm warnings and low water caused him to change his mind; most of the crew left the boat at Cape Girardeau and returned to St. Louis by rail.
Hot lunches for children of the Teachers College Training and High schools are assured following a meeting of the Training School parent-teacher circle; beginning Jan. 5, the luncheons will be served in the dining room of the school at a nominal cost to the pupils; at the start, only a few nourishing foods, such as soup, puddings, etc., will be served, but if the plan proves successful, the menu will be expanded.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.