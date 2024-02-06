Out of the past: Dec. 18

1999

​Two major business groups in the state — the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Merchants and Manufacturers Association — are planning to file a lawsuit next week in Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City seeking to force state government to change the way it calculates the Hancock Amendment tax refund; the groups want more money to be refunded to taxpayers.

Capaha Park is getting an early Christmas present; a new, wooden outfield fence is being built at Capaha Field, and a concrete walkway is being constructed around the lagoon; Cape Girardeau Parks Department workers are building the parkway, while Anchor Construction is assembling the new outfield fence.

1974

​A Cape Girardeau Republican named in June by Gov. Christopher S. Bond as one of two new members of the Missouri Highway Commission charges the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee with playing “pure and simple gutter politics” after its refusal to approve 10 appointees; Vernon Landgraf, vice president of Landgraf Lumber Co. and president of Landgraf Real Estate, makes the charge after the committee Tuesday voted to ask the governor to withdraw seven nominees, including Landgraf; the committee also rejected outright four appointees of the governor.

After 35 years, Herman Schaefer is hanging up the mops, buckets and brooms for keeps; but the Southeast Missouri State University custodian, who has added more than his share of color to Academic Hall’s history, says he doesn’t think his retirement will last too long; “They all say I’ll be back,” he says with a grin.

1949