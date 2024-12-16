All sections
HistoryDecember 16, 2024

Out of the past: Dec. 17

A look back at Cape Girardeau's history: In 1999, a $20 million budget was approved; Tim Billings was a top candidate for SEMO's football coach; and debates over water safety and signboards persisted.

Sharon Sanders avatar
Sharon Sanders

These signboards, located in the 1700 block of Broadway, were the ones being protested in 1949 by nearby property owners, who asked the city to take action. The view, from the west, shows how the boards nearly obscured view of the store building then under construction and hid nearby property from sight.Southeast Missourian archive

1999

The Cape Girardeau County Commission yesterday approved a $20 million budget for fiscal 2000, which begins Jan. 1; the budget projects spending $10 million for general operations and $2.1 million on roads and bridges; another $7.5 million is budgeted for capital improvements, with the jail expansion project heading the list.

Tim Billings’ desire to become Southeast Missouri State University’s new head football coach is part personal, part professional; Billings’ late wife, the former Terri Eifert, was from Cape Girardeau, and her parents still live here; he can think of nothing better than to have his two young children close to two of their grandparents; Billings, the defensive coordinator for Marshal, is one of four finalists for the SEMO coaching position and spent Thursday here for interviews and an evening public meeting at the University Center.

1974

A recent federal study of drinking water in two metropolitan areas, which said interaction of chlorine with water pollutants forms organic chemicals which might cause cancer, has resulted in little reaction locally after touching off a nationwide inquiry; Missouri Utilities Co. officials say they won’t install any new equipment at the water plant here to test the treated water for heretofore unmeasured chemicals suspected of causing cancer; officials here don’t feel the tests are needed.

The glass skylight in the upper rotunda of the county courthouse in Jackson could use another cleaning; no one knows whether the art glass has been cleaned over the past 25 years; The Missourian’s Out of the Past column recently noted the glass was cleaned Dec. 16, 1949, the first time in 40 years and apparently the first time ever; the top of the bowl-shaped skylight has collected a good deal of dust since then, but it isn’t noticeable when looking up at the glass from the second floor of the courthouse; a fluorescent light which traverses the bowl of the glass takes away from its original purpose, to let light shine through.

1949

Relocation of signboards in the 1700 block of West Broadway, long the focal point of protests of nearby property owners, has brought a renewal of complaints that the boards detract from the general appearance of the area and are damaging the value of nearby property; after two of the boards were relocated this week, property owners say they complained to city officials, but were told that nothing could be done, that the owner of the boards erected them years ago and that the city couldn’t order them razed; however, the city could refuse a permit if new ones were to be sought, it is said.

Formation of the United Cab Co., to operate with an initial fleet of six new Chevrolet and Ford vehicles, is announced by LaRoy Roper, president of the firm, for which papers of incorporation have been filed at Jackson; the company will have its office at the United Oil Co. station adjacent to the Kingshighway-Independence Street intersection; Roper says the radio-controlled cars will be identified by a green body and ivory top.

1924

Leading attorneys of Southeast Missouri paid tribute last night at a banquet at the Hotel Idan-Ha to the 13 years of service of Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court here; practically every county in the district was represented at the gathering of 52 attorneys to honor the retiring judge and welcome the judge-elect, Oscar A. Knehans.

With the retail price of flour advanced $1.60 per barrel within the last three months in Cape Girardeau, residents here within the next three months may be paying from $13 to $16 a barrel for the product, as the price of wheat continues to mount throughout the country; flour is retailing here at prices ranging from $1.40 for a 24-pound sack to $1.60, according to the grade, local merchants say.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.


