Out of the past: Dec. 16

1999
Southeast Missouri State University’s “field of dreams” centers on installation of synthetic turf that looks and feels like grass, but has none of the drawbacks of a natural surface; that’s the message from university officials, who say the FieldTurf product the university wants to install on its football field won’t cause injuries to athletes like traditional synthetic carpet; it would allow the school to make greater use of Houck Stadium for everything from athletic events to band festivals.
Amy Biri of Jackson will be part of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble from the University of Missouri performing next month at the world-renowned Sydney Opera House during a 15-day stay in Australia; Bird, a music major, also plays in the Trombone Choir and the Symphonic Band; she is the daughter of Patrica Siri and is a 1996 graduate of Jackson High School.
1974
James A. Cochrane Jr., 52, a Cape Girardeau attorney who had provided leadership in many community affairs, dies at a local hospital after an extended illness; he was a member of the Finch, Knehans, Cochrane, Bradshaw and Strom law firm; he is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Jean Seely, as well as three sons and a daughter, his mother, brother, sister and one grandchild.
While most children in Cape Girardeau are anxiously awaiting Santa Claus’ visit Christmas Eve, the jolly bearded man has already come to the German families living here; the Germans living here as part of a Charmin Paper Products training program explain Santa Claus is known as St. Nicholas to German children, and he visits their homes on Dec. 6.
1949
Voting with the rest of the cotton belt, Southeast Missouri cotton counties at the marketing quota referendum yesterday balloted overwhelmingly for controls designed to keep up the price of the staple; adverse votes were recorded by Butler, Stoddard, Mississippi and Scott counties, where there has been considerable criticism of acreage allotments for 1950.
For the first time in 40 years, the art glass skylight in the upper rotunda of the county courthouse in Jackson is cleaned; a washing compound for glass with a sponge is used by Thomas Brothers, in charge of the interior decorating of the building; covered with a film of black smoke and dust, the pretty color of the glass had long been hidden from view.
1924
The Cape Girardeau City Council late yesterday adopted an ordinance fixing the boundaries for the proposed annexation, which voters will decide at the Jan. 17 election; voting unanimously, the three commissioners fixed the southern boundary to include the plant and a part of the quarry holdings of Marquette Cement Manufacturing Co., and Hely Stone Co.; to the west, the council included the Koch Suburb and the Sunset Addition, and to the north the picturesque Capaha Gardens Tract with the Cape Rock, including all of the Red Star Suburb and the manufacturing establishments there.
The Hawley Apartments, 419 Bellevue St., were sold under foreclosure proceedings Monday afternoon to the Southeast Missouri Realty Co. of Cape Girardeau and holder of the mortgages against the apartment house.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
