Out of the past: Dec. 16

1999

Southeast Missouri State University’s “field of dreams” centers on installation of synthetic turf that looks and feels like grass, but has none of the drawbacks of a natural surface; that’s the message from university officials, who say the FieldTurf product the university wants to install on its football field won’t cause injuries to athletes like traditional synthetic carpet; it would allow the school to make greater use of Houck Stadium for everything from athletic events to band festivals.

Amy Biri of Jackson will be part of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble from the University of Missouri performing next month at the world-renowned Sydney Opera House during a 15-day stay in Australia; Bird, a music major, also plays in the Trombone Choir and the Symphonic Band; she is the daughter of Patrica Siri and is a 1996 graduate of Jackson High School.

1974

James A. Cochrane Jr., 52, a Cape Girardeau attorney who had provided leadership in many community affairs, dies at a local hospital after an extended illness; he was a member of the Finch, Knehans, Cochrane, Bradshaw and Strom law firm; he is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Jean Seely, as well as three sons and a daughter, his mother, brother, sister and one grandchild.

While most children in Cape Girardeau are anxiously awaiting Santa Claus’ visit Christmas Eve, the jolly bearded man has already come to the German families living here; the Germans living here as part of a Charmin Paper Products training program explain Santa Claus is known as St. Nicholas to German children, and he visits their homes on Dec. 6.