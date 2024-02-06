Out of the past: Dec. 1

1999
Report cards are due today in school districts around Missouri; since 1996, the state school districts have been required to issue annual reports detailing financial, enrollment, salary and testing information; the reports, mandated by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993, relate to the previous school year and are due by Dec. 1.
A design snag has temporarily halted work on inflating the long-awaited new bubble at the Central High Pool; workers began stretching the Tedlar-coated fabric over the surface of the swimming pool Monday morning and have been anchoring the perimeter in anticipation of inflating the bubble today; but yesterday afternoon, they discovered that the hole for the airlock doesn’t lineup properly; how the problem will be solved and its effect on plans to reopen the pool are unknown.
1974
Bishop James S. Rausch, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops of the United States in Washington, D.C., is the principal speaker at a Mass which officially opens the Holy Year for Catholics of Southeast Missouri; the event is held in the afternoon at Cape Girardeau Central High School auditorium; Bishop Bernard Law of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is the principal celebrant of the Mass, which is con-celebrated by many of the priests in this area.
Dr. J.A.O. Preus, president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and controversial figure in the Concordia Lutheran Seminary conflict, will be guest speaker at the 100th anniversary celebration of Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna on Dec. 8; Preus and conservative church officials were responsible for the dismissal of Concordia Seminary president John Tietjen in early January for allegedly teaching false doctrine.
1949
Darlene, oldest but smallest of the triplet daughters born Sunday to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Corvick of Illmo, died yesterday at a local hospital; the child weighed 3 pounds, 4 ounces at birth; funeral service is conducted this afternoon at the Catholic church at Illmo, and burial is at Lightner Cemetery; besides her parents and two triplet sisters, Marlene and Arlene, she leaves a brother, Lloyd Corvick Jr.
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce manager Weir M. Barcus announces the names of four new directors of the chamber: Elmer A. Strom, attorney, civic division; John J. Craig, real estate and insurance agent, commercial division, and Leonard A. Byron, vice president of Missouri Utilities, and Jack E. Himmelberger of Himmelberger-Harrison Lumber Co., industrial division.
1924
Stockholders in the Cape Girardeau Building & Loan Association vote to increase the capital stock from $5 million to $6 million in order to meet the rapidly growing business; this evening, the stockholders will vote on three new directors, the terms of M.E. Leming, W.H. Bohnsack Jr. and H.H. Haas expiring this month.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will soon be togged out in new regalia; the City Council orders the purchase of new fire hats, boots and raincoats for the firefighters, and they are expected here within two weeks.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.