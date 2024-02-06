Out of the past: Dec. 1

1999

Report cards are due today in school districts around Missouri; since 1996, the state school districts have been required to issue annual reports detailing financial, enrollment, salary and testing information; the reports, mandated by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993, relate to the previous school year and are due by Dec. 1.

A design snag has temporarily halted work on inflating the long-awaited new bubble at the Central High Pool; workers began stretching the Tedlar-coated fabric over the surface of the swimming pool Monday morning and have been anchoring the perimeter in anticipation of inflating the bubble today; but yesterday afternoon, they discovered that the hole for the airlock doesn’t lineup properly; how the problem will be solved and its effect on plans to reopen the pool are unknown.

1974

Bishop James S. Rausch, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops of the United States in Washington, D.C., is the principal speaker at a Mass which officially opens the Holy Year for Catholics of Southeast Missouri; the event is held in the afternoon at Cape Girardeau Central High School auditorium; Bishop Bernard Law of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is the principal celebrant of the Mass, which is con-celebrated by many of the priests in this area.

Dr. J.A.O. Preus, president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and controversial figure in the Concordia Lutheran Seminary conflict, will be guest speaker at the 100th anniversary celebration of Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna on Dec. 8; Preus and conservative church officials were responsible for the dismissal of Concordia Seminary president John Tietjen in early January for allegedly teaching false doctrine.