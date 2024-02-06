Local History: Vandeven's Mercantile: In business for over 75 years

It was the mission of Vandeven's, located on the southwest corner of Pacific Street and Harmony (Broadway), to satisfy their customers. For over 75 years, it was successful in accomplishing its goal.

I recently visited with Carolyn Spinner, great-granddaughter of the store’s founder, John (Johannes Anthony) Van Deven (Dutch spelling), who showed me the family album of pictures from the past. It was fascinating to see the family information pocketed deep in Cape Girardeau’s former businesses.

John Vandeven was born in Eerel, Holland, on May 21, 1863. He came to America with his parents as a small child. They settled in the Leopold community, where his father worked on the Iron Mountain Railroad. When John was 7 years old, the family moved to Cape Girardeau. His dad died, and his mother married John Henry Sanders. The Sanders Mercantile Store was located at 833 Broadway in 1875.

John attended St. Vincent’s College and worked for his stepfather Sanders doing general clerical duties at the store. John purchased the business when he was 26 and relocated to 835 Broadway. The family lived upstairs in an apartment until the children made it necessary to build their sizable three-story brick home with a wrap-around porch just east of the business at 821 Broadway. As Carolyn added with excitement, “It was so beautiful with a large stairway that rose from the foyer. Pocket doors led into the dining room. Grandma had a curio case with beautiful things in it. It was designed by an architect from St. Louis. As kids, we would climb out the window and sit on the roof to watch the parades coming down Broadway.”

On John’s 25th birthday in 1888, he married the daughter of Henry and Anna Obst Nenninger. Lena was born in 1866 and had 10 siblings. She had to “work out” of the home to help her parents make ends meet. Lena was a hard-working homemaker who was a favorite of the grandchildren. She was one of those ladies at St. Mary’s who knew how to quilt and bake. A treat at the bake sales were the homemade cinnamon coffee cakes, bread and doughnuts she made by the dozens.

John and Lena became the parents of Walter (born 1892); Leona (born 1894 and died at 8 months); Edwin (born 1895); Elma (born 1898); George (born 1900) and William (born 1904).

Besides John’s activities at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he gave time to civic causes. He was a candidate for City Council, a member of the Home Guard unit and a director on a local bank board.