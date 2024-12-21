Local History: The Regenhardts: Men of stature

They were builders. William, the elder, was a stonemason, coming to the United States from Germany by way of New Orleans, March 20, 1849. At the young age of 20, he settled up the river in Cape Girardeau.

William was betrothed to Johanna Mohnkopf on Sept. 1, 1853, in Cape Girardeau. They were blessed with 10 children: William, August (died at 1 year), Anna (died at 3 years), Mina (died at 2 years), Earnest Wilhelm, Emil (died an infant), Christian Frederich, Henry, Edward F. and Johanna Emma. Following Johanna’s death in 1876, he married Louise Meier on April 20, 1879. They were members of Hanover Lutheran Church. During the Civil War, William was active in the local Company C Home Guard and the Missouri Militia Company B.

The Cape Girardeau Democrat in 1891 gives many of William Regenhardt’s accomplishments. Besides being elected to the board of the Cape Girardeau and State Line Railroad Co. (1870), William was a member of the City Council from 1876-92, when he served on the ways and means, streets and wharves committees. In 1892 he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Minneapolis.

William’s construction company provided the stone foundations of prominent Cape Girardeau buildings, including the David Glenn building, Lincoln School, First National Bank’s vault, Hirsch, the post office buildings and many fine homes. He was responsible for the Common Pleas Courthouse steps and many granitoid sidewalks, including the longest in front of the Sturdivant Bank building. (Source: Regenhardt Family Papers.)

The elder Regenhardts had many friends. It was reported Feb. 21, 1892, that he was presented a gold-headed cane by friends on his 64th birthday.

Just following his sitting on the board of the Cape Brewery and Ice Co., William became ill and died in April 1903.

The Weekly Democrat stated: “A life crowned in good deeds comes to end.”

Son of William and Johanna, Edward Franz was born in Cape Girardeau in 1867. He was educated in the public schools here and the Normal School. He moved to St. Louis and learned the trade of bricklaying before moving back to Cape Girardeau and marrying Alvina Theuerkauf, daughter of baker William Theuerkauf. Their children were Norma, William McKinley, Bertha, Theodore Roosevelt and Edward William Taft Regenhardt.

Edward F. and Charles Bode formed a partnership with offices on Main Street. In 1901 Regenhardt started quarry operations on 5 acres west of the Normal School campus. Large blocks of marble were shipped to Mephan & Kleine Co. in St. Louis.