Local History: Genealogist’s delight: Resources and guides

I was all set to write another column entirely, about the history of copper domes in architecture. I thought that would be interesting to dive into, seeing as how the copper dome on the 1908 courthouse is being redone, and Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall copper dome was redone a few years ago, but it turns out, not so much. Where I hoped to find information on the Masons’ contributions, or some symbology information, or something, all I found was “copper domes in particular are probably a nod to the impressive nature of the heavens.” Thanks!

So instead, you get a column about some good resources to get started on your genealogy journey.

I am not affiliated with any of these sites, but I am an enthusiastic supporter.

www.findagrave.com

This site is a good starting place but has many errors. Volunteers have added cemeteries and burial information, as well as death certificates, obituaries and family information where available. Free to access.

www.familysearch.org

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormon Church) operates this site, a rich repository of digitized records and user-added family trees. Since trees are editable by users who might not have all of the information (or everything correct), proceed with caution, but do search records for information about ancestors. Free to use but requires registration.

www.billiongraves.com

Another free, volunteer-run site, but the burial listings for Cape Girardeau County include all information collected by Archive Center volunteers and staff during the ongoing cemetery project.

Missouri Secretary of State Digital Heritage