Local History: A lynching in Cape Girardeau County

Extralegal killings as a response to crimes or as an expression of hatred regularly occurred during the Jim Crow era of the late 1800s to mid-1900s. Only one documented lynching occurred in Cape Girardeau County, however.

October 1895 was one of the coldest recorded Octobers, and likely Thursday, Oct. 10, was cool and clear. Minnie Rust and her younger sister, Emma, left school in late afternoon. Their route home traversed a wooded area about 2 miles west of Jackson, and there Minnie was assaulted. Emma ran and screamed loudly enough to attract a neighbor, Frank Long, who ran to help and scared away the assailant. The man had beaten Minnie and her clothes were torn. Neither Frank nor the girls recognized the man as Will Henderson, a 19- or 20-year-old African American man from the neighborhood. Will also went by Will Howard — his stepfather was Henderson Howard.

A warrant went to Sheriff J.M. Randol on Thursday night. He found Henderson at home and arrested him without incident. Henderson stated he had been drinking heavily and had no memory of the crime.

About half past six the next evening, Oct. 11, Randol heard that a mob had formed and intended to lynch Henderson. The sheriff prepared to move the prisoner and avoid the mob. At about 8 p.m., he and Deputy George Grant handcuffed Henderson, whom they had already shackled, and left by the backdoor. They saw a crowd running down the street, so they ducked into the jail’s stable. Randol left Henderson with Grant and headed down the street to assess the situation. He figured they could leave using a route by the Wessel furniture store behind the Jones store. As they entered the alley, two men stopped them.