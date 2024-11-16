From the Morgue: The story behind the Taft flotilla pic

On Oct. 26, 1949, the Southeast Missourian recalled the 40th anniversary of President William Howard Taft’s visit to Cape Girardeau.
He was on a tour of the Mississippi River, traveling with a flotilla of steamboats and boosting a 7-foot permanent shipping channel in the river. His visit to our river city was the first time a sitting president came to Cape Girardeau, and only a handful of chief executives have repeated the visit. You can read more about that auspicious event here.
Along with a lengthy story recounting the events of that day in 1909 was a photograph taken by storied Cape Girardeau photographer George Kassel. Its publication in 1949 resulted in two more articles about Kassel, his Taft photo and others that have become favorites of local history buffs.
Published Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
The above picture does not show an armada of America war ships along the rocky, foggy Atlantic coast, but an expedition of Mississippi River packet boats landing at the port of Cape Girardeau at daybreak 40 years ago today. They were carrying the President of the United States, many senators and congressmen and other statesmen, from St. Louis to New Orleans, with a view of arousing interest in a permanent 7-foot channel so river shipping could be carried on without interference.
The sun was just beginning to show itself, it was a crisp morning but the waterfront was lined with all sorts of horse-drawn vehicles and people from all sections of Southeast Missouri. The President of the United States was arriving at the head of the greatest Mississippi River trip of record, and this was the first time that a president had ever put his foot on Southeast Missouri soil.
The first boat to the left was the grand old steamer Cape Girardeau, with Capt. (William) Buck Leyhe in command. Cape Girardeau’s ferry boat was at its regular landing. To the upper left of it was the Mississippi River commission steamer Mississippi, which carried President William Howard Taft and his distinguished escort. A dozen or more passenger steamers, the pick of the entire Mississippi River fleet, are shown in the background. President Taft did not leave his ship until all the others were landed. As the sun began showing itself the hundreds of distinguished men on the boats poured off and were transported to the State College campus, where President Taft addressed a great assemblage.
Conditions change rapidly. President Taft is dead. The 7-foot permanent channel is in use, there is no longer a regular packet boat on the Mississippi, modern power boats in 1948 carried 30 times as many tons of freight on the river as were transported in the busiest year of the early steamboats.
Some citizens continue to believe that Taft Day was the largest crowd Cape Girardeau has ever seen. Others say it was one of the largest crowds. Certainly it was a great day, and this picture is considered one of the most valuable historical scenes in existence.
Published Friday, Oct. 28, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
Collection of early pictures lost in flood
The photograph showing the arrival in Cape Girardeau before sunrise of President William Howard Taft by boat on Oct. 26, 1909, which was published in this newspaper Wednesday, was taken by George A. Kassel, who at that time had his studio on Main Street where the Montgomery Ward store now stands and is the only photo of that historical event The Missourian knows of. (Others have come to light since this article was published. The version of Kassel’s image shown above was reproduced from one of his postcards. — Sharon)
Mr. Kassel, who is still in the business and has his studio at 120 N. Ellis St., reports that he was able to make only one picture of that occasion and was surprised to learn that an original photograph was still in existence.
Mr. Kassel relates that his intention was to get several “shots” of the presidential celebration then hurriedly finish a few prints from which he might get many orders for future delivery. It was perhaps 6 a.m. when he got back to his studio after getting the one in question and before he could get started on developing the glass plate, people began coming in to have photos made while in a city that had a photographer. From that time on he didn’t have a minute to do anything but make pictures, his studio was crowded all day. He remembers that he had taken in over $175, the biggest day he ever had, and he didn’t even get to see the President or think of his breakfast or dinner.
Early plates lost
Forty years ago all pictures were made on glass plates and it was not an easy matter to get satisfactory outdoor prints even under favorable circumstances. Sunshine was the first essential and the Taft picture was made before sunrise when the usual mist hung over the river.
For a number of years Mr. Kassel sold postcards of the scene, he said, but gradually the demand lessened. The Missourian secured a copy of the original photo and has used it in print a number of times. As it may be the only one of the kind it will be carefully preserved. (Unfortunately, that original print no longer exists in the Missourian’s library. – Sharon)
In 1928 Mr. Kassel sold his business to his son, Chester A. Kassel, who eventually moved it to 124 N. Main St. The elder Kassel had operated his business a number of years and had accumulated many glass plates that would now be valuable, but the unprecedented flood of 1927 inundated the studio and ruined the entire collection of plates, as well as most of the photos that had been filed away for possible future use. Mr. Kassel says one of the few photos remaining was of the Schuchert Concert Band, taken in old Courthouse Park when the senior Director (J.F.) Schuchert was in charge. The present bandstand was built and dedicated to Dr. C.E. Schuchert, son of the original Director Schuchert. This newspaper has a collection of fine pictures of the Dr. Schuchert band.
Published Friday, Nov. 4, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
Two more pictures for Missourian’s historical album
The picture showing the Mississippi River armada landing in Cape Girardeau before sunrise the morning of Oct. 26, 1909, which was published in The Missourian recently, and then a later item which gave George Kassel, veteran photographer, credit for making it, drew two more old-time photos from Mr. Kassel, who had lost track of them.
The two pictures were made about 1890, Mr. Kassel believes. One shows the Schuchert Concert Band in its fancy bandwagon, like circuses used. Willis Martin, who served many years as a police officer, was the driver. Prominent among the musicians was Antone H. Haas, who still lives at 217 S. Sprigg St. and is about as active as ever as a construction contractor. Mr. Martin has been dead a number of years. Of course, there were several members of the Kassel family in the band, which was directed by Capt. J.F. Schuchert, father of Dr. C.E. Schuchert, who later directed it.
Fine old custom
The other photo shows a dilapidated wagon with a roof that apparently had been taken off a street car. It was drawn by two skinny horses and the driver stood nearby. Across the photo was printed “Cape Girardeau 100 Years Old, 1884,” and at the bottom was a line reading “Haarig in the Push.” The picture shows about 20 men, most all wearing derby hats. Mr. Kassel believes the picture was taken on a vacant lot at the corner of Good Hope and Frederick streets.
The Missourian would like to have a photo showing the Schuchert band playing at the corner of Main and Themis streets. For years the band would march from the Opera Building on Broadway (at Lorimier Street) to the Sturdivant Bank corner (northwest corner of Main and Themis), as it was long known, to play several numbers before loading in the fancy bandwagon for the Cape Girardeau Fair. As it would drive out Broadway, the band would play each morning of the fair and would divert to Good Hope Street to let the denizens know that the fair was in progress. For many years the band was advertised as a leading attraction of the fair, as indeed it was.
The Missourian is making a collection of old photos of general interest to be handed down for the following generations to use on special occasions. Copies of such photos will be made when the owners do not wish to part with them.
While I have never seen the last photograph described in the above article, I am proud to say the Missourian continues to add to its collection of old photographs.
George A. Kassel, the man responsible for all of the images attached to this column, was a native of Egypt Mills. He was born June 26, 1867, the son of George and Emilie Bedford Kassel. He married Alice Hopper Feb. 26, 1890, and she passed away Sept. 24, 1941. George Kassel died Oct. 1, 1950, at the H & H Nursing Home, 14 Morgan Oak St. Interment was in New Lorimier Cemetery.
From his obituary, published Oct. 2, 1950, in the Southeast Missourian:
“Mr. Kassel moved to Cape Girardeau 54 years ago. He engaged in the photography business for 55 years of which 50 years was in Cape Girardeau. On April 9, 1900, he bought the photography business of Thomas Powers on Main Street and remained there for several years, then moved to another location on Main Street. For 28 years he conducted the business on Main Street.
“For the past 12 years he had been in business at his home, on North Ellis Street.
“Mr. Kassel had operated his first business at Egypt Mills and later went to Oak Ridge for several years, then returning to Cape Girardeau. Mr. Kassel opened a branch studio at 234 S. Sprigg St., which was operated by a son, Paul Kassel, for a number of years. He was said to have been the oldest photographer in Southeast Missouri in point of active years.”
Sharon Sanders is the librarian at the Southeast Missourian.
