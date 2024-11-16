From the Morgue: The story behind the Taft flotilla pic

On Oct. 26, 1949, the Southeast Missourian recalled the 40th anniversary of President William Howard Taft’s visit to Cape Girardeau.

He was on a tour of the Mississippi River, traveling with a flotilla of steamboats and boosting a 7-foot permanent shipping channel in the river. His visit to our river city was the first time a sitting president came to Cape Girardeau, and only a handful of chief executives have repeated the visit. You can read more about that auspicious event here.

Along with a lengthy story recounting the events of that day in 1909 was a photograph taken by storied Cape Girardeau photographer George Kassel. Its publication in 1949 resulted in two more articles about Kassel, his Taft photo and others that have become favorites of local history buffs.

Published Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

President William H. Taft's arrival in Cape Girardeau Oct. 26, 1909, was photographed by George A. Kassel. This image was reproduced from a Kassel postcard. Southeast Missourian archive

The above picture does not show an armada of America war ships along the rocky, foggy Atlantic coast, but an expedition of Mississippi River packet boats landing at the port of Cape Girardeau at daybreak 40 years ago today. They were carrying the President of the United States, many senators and congressmen and other statesmen, from St. Louis to New Orleans, with a view of arousing interest in a permanent 7-foot channel so river shipping could be carried on without interference.

The sun was just beginning to show itself, it was a crisp morning but the waterfront was lined with all sorts of horse-drawn vehicles and people from all sections of Southeast Missouri. The President of the United States was arriving at the head of the greatest Mississippi River trip of record, and this was the first time that a president had ever put his foot on Southeast Missouri soil.

The first boat to the left was the grand old steamer Cape Girardeau, with Capt. (William) Buck Leyhe in command. Cape Girardeau’s ferry boat was at its regular landing. To the upper left of it was the Mississippi River commission steamer Mississippi, which carried President William Howard Taft and his distinguished escort. A dozen or more passenger steamers, the pick of the entire Mississippi River fleet, are shown in the background. President Taft did not leave his ship until all the others were landed. As the sun began showing itself the hundreds of distinguished men on the boats poured off and were transported to the State College campus, where President Taft addressed a great assemblage.

Conditions change rapidly. President Taft is dead. The 7-foot permanent channel is in use, there is no longer a regular packet boat on the Mississippi, modern power boats in 1948 carried 30 times as many tons of freight on the river as were transported in the busiest year of the early steamboats.

Some citizens continue to believe that Taft Day was the largest crowd Cape Girardeau has ever seen. Others say it was one of the largest crowds. Certainly it was a great day, and this picture is considered one of the most valuable historical scenes in existence.

George Kassel Southeast Missourian archive

Published Friday, Oct. 28, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Collection of early pictures lost in flood

The photograph showing the arrival in Cape Girardeau before sunrise of President William Howard Taft by boat on Oct. 26, 1909, which was published in this newspaper Wednesday, was taken by George A. Kassel, who at that time had his studio on Main Street where the Montgomery Ward store now stands and is the only photo of that historical event The Missourian knows of. (Others have come to light since this article was published. The version of Kassel’s image shown above was reproduced from one of his postcards. — Sharon)

Mr. Kassel, who is still in the business and has his studio at 120 N. Ellis St., reports that he was able to make only one picture of that occasion and was surprised to learn that an original photograph was still in existence.

Mr. Kassel relates that his intention was to get several “shots” of the presidential celebration then hurriedly finish a few prints from which he might get many orders for future delivery. It was perhaps 6 a.m. when he got back to his studio after getting the one in question and before he could get started on developing the glass plate, people began coming in to have photos made while in a city that had a photographer. From that time on he didn’t have a minute to do anything but make pictures, his studio was crowded all day. He remembers that he had taken in over $175, the biggest day he ever had, and he didn’t even get to see the President or think of his breakfast or dinner.

Early plates lost

Forty years ago all pictures were made on glass plates and it was not an easy matter to get satisfactory outdoor prints even under favorable circumstances. Sunshine was the first essential and the Taft picture was made before sunrise when the usual mist hung over the river.

For a number of years Mr. Kassel sold postcards of the scene, he said, but gradually the demand lessened. The Missourian secured a copy of the original photo and has used it in print a number of times. As it may be the only one of the kind it will be carefully preserved. (Unfortunately, that original print no longer exists in the Missourian’s library. – Sharon)

In 1928 Mr. Kassel sold his business to his son, Chester A. Kassel, who eventually moved it to 124 N. Main St. The elder Kassel had operated his business a number of years and had accumulated many glass plates that would now be valuable, but the unprecedented flood of 1927 inundated the studio and ruined the entire collection of plates, as well as most of the photos that had been filed away for possible future use. Mr. Kassel says one of the few photos remaining was of the Schuchert Concert Band, taken in old Courthouse Park when the senior Director (J.F.) Schuchert was in charge. The present bandstand was built and dedicated to Dr. C.E. Schuchert, son of the original Director Schuchert. This newspaper has a collection of fine pictures of the Dr. Schuchert band.