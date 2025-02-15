From the Morgue: The life of a steeplejack

Terms such as haberdasher, milkman, rag picker and printer’s devil have faded from our day-to-day vocabulary, as those vocations have disappeared.

Another occupation, which seems to have been replaced by workers using bucket trucks, is "steeplejack". The word’s use in this newspaper is almost non-existent. In fact, aside from “Out of the Past” columns, "steeplejack" has only appeared once in the pages of the Southeast Missourian for the past 34 years, and that was in a 2005 obituary for a gentleman named Charles Crumbaugh, who was “a retired self-employed steeplejack.”

But 50 years ago, Boyd Hobbs was still making a living repairing flagpoles and painting church steeples and other public buildings, hanging precariously from a bosun's chair. I found a story about Hobbs in the May 14, 1975, Southeast Missourian. Written by the newspaper’s newest hire, Fred Lynch, it offers a glimpse of a steeplejack’s life.

Steeplejack Boyd Hobbs paints a window frame in the cupola of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau in May 1975. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Ups and downs of a steeplejack

By FRED LYNCH

Missourian Photographer-Writer

“A man’s gotta eat,” answered Boyd Hobbs on why he is a steeplejack-of-all-trades. Lowering himself on a crude rope chair from the top of Common Pleas Courthouse, the 61-year-old pigeon perch painter paused to ponder his professional position.

“I guess I’ve painted about every flagpole in Cape Girardeau,” Hobbs said. “I’m more than a painter. I’ve fixed the chains on some of the poles.”

For over 30 years, Mr. Hobbs has been up one steeple and down another in several states, including Alabama and Florida. In the spring and summer months he said he has all the work he can handle both near and far from home. He lives on Cape Girardeau Route 1.

“I’ve gone into towns and told people that I could paint their church steeples and flagpoles, and I would usually get the job right then,” Mr. Hobbs said.

Steeplejack Boyd Hobbs secures his platform atop Common Pleas Court while his helper, Ernest Slinkard of Advance, paints below him in May 1975. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian archive

He likes to be in high places and also inside high places. Mr. Hobbs has painted many smokestacks inside and out during his career. Before painting them he brushes the soot out “just like a chimney sweep,” he said. From the top he lowers himself down the stack.