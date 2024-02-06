From the Morgue: Preserving Bertling Cemetery

Long ago, when I was much younger, I remember "discovering" a cemetery at Delwin and Melrose streets in Cape Girardeau.

I recall walking the graveyard and reading the names on the few headstones still legible, although I didn't know what cemetery it was, nor its history. It was only later that I learned I had stumbled into the old Bertling Cemetery.

Seventy-five years ago, a group of Webelos, determined to earn their Citizenship merit badges, began the cleanup of the old cemetery that dates to 1850. That was followed up almost a decade later by another effort at preservation, led by the greatly missed late Elroy Kinder.

Published Sunday, Jan. 5, 1975:

Scouts receive a helping hand from Dr. James Boorsma in lifting one of the heavier stones to its proper site. Identifiable, from left, are John Heuer, Kevin Mann, Jeff Hammond, den chief, and Brent Moore. Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive

South take lesson in history while reconstructing cemetery

By JANE ARLYN HODGES

Missourian staff writer

What began as a community project to complete requirements for a Scout merit badge has ended up as a lesson in local history for 12 Webelos in Pack 20 at Alma Schrader School.

In September the young Scouts, all near the age of 10, “discovered” an abandoned cemetery at the foot of Delwin, accessible only by foot down a rocky path and up a sharp bank.

The cemetery was weed-packed, and the bushy overgrowth was a haven for snakes. Stones were broken off at their bases, and decorative points atop larger monuments were smashed from times when vandals had used them for target practice.

In need of a project to complete requirements for the Citizenship merit badge, the youths decided that a massive cemetery clean-up campaign would accomplish their goal, as well as preserve a burial ground described simply by Dr. James Boorsma, the pack’s leader, as “an old one people had forgotten.”

Silhouetted against a bleak sky, Webelo Scouts in Pack 20, with their leader Dr. James Boorsma, trek across the grounds of historic Bertling Cemetery, located at the foot of Delwin Street. The scouts, who at first thought the cemetery to be “one people had forgotten about,” are involved in a massive clean-up campaign to restore beauty to the graveyard. Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive

To anyone relatively new to the community, the battered cemetery resembles a large family plot, probably located on a farm which has long since disappeared.

But the names on the tombstones, those which are still readable, tell a different story.

There is a Schrader buried in the forgotten cemetery and several Bertlings. On one end is the grave marker of a Weissinger, and near the center are graves of a few Klaproths. There is a Steinborn laid to rest in the grassy terrain, and a Niemeier and a Foist. Many, many more are there – their names a clue to a group of people whose influence was heavy in the establishment of a Lutheran church, and a people who were representatives of some of the Cape Girardeau area’s pioneer people.

One of the few markers not knocked over by vandals assumes a mystic appearance before a setting sun. The stone marks the grave of Maria C. Schrader, an early settler in the Cape Girardeau area. The wife of Henry Schrader, she died in 1862. Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Today, streets and schools in Cape Girardeau bear the names of some of the pioneers buried in the “abandoned and forgotten” graveyard, in which there are graves dating as far back as 1862. The newest marker is dated 1932. While there is no sign or marker denoting the name of the cemetery, research into files kept by the Missourian on some of the persons buried there reveals that the damaged property is the old Bertling Cemetery, and was formerly a part of the old Bertling Church, which was located near that site. The church was used until 1887, when Hanover Lutheran Church was built.

According to Missourian files, Daniel Bertling, founder of Bertling Church, is buried in the cemetery, along with members of his family, and members of the old church. The stone marking the location of Mr. Bertling’s grave could not be found, since many of the markers are badly weathered, and names cannot be read.

There is, however, a marker bearing the name of Louis Bertling, one of Daniel’s sons. The Weissinger grave is apparently the final resting place of a relative of one of the Bertling Church’s first pastors, the Rev. E. Weissinger.

Research into the pasts of some of the individuals buried in the cemetery reveal the rural, German influence of the region.

Christian Niemeier, for example, was a farmer in the Hanover Lutheran Church neighborhood, and according to reports published in the Missourian in the early 1900s, he was found dead in his barn after leaving the house to feed his stock. The cause of death was listed as “breakage of a blood vessel in the head.”

Another pioneer buried in the cemetery is Heinrich Klaproth, listed in Missourian files under his “Americanized” name, Henry W. Klaproth. He died on Aug. 31, 1907, at the age of “92 years, 10 months and one day.” Mr. Klaproth, the files say, moved to Cape Girardeau from Germany in 1845, and was a faithful member of Hanover Lutheran Church.

While tidbits of information about some of the persons buried in the cemetery can be found with relative ease, some of the work the Scouts are having to undertake in their efforts to restore the cemetery is quite difficult.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together,” Dr. Boorsma relates. Since many markers are shattered, the Scouts are spending quite a bit of time piecing them together.

Restoration steps to be undertaken by the Scouts include setting up headstones knocked over and battered by vandals, as well as clearing out unneeded brush. Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Also, many of the headstones have been broken off their original bases and scattered across the cemetery, so the Scouts are having to match the jagged ends of the stones to their appropriate bases.

The Scouts have reset some headstones as many as three times, and each time their efforts have been rewarded with more vandalism.

Their hopes undaunted, the youngsters plan to continue their project. Dr. Boorsma reports they will plant marigolds and petunias at each grave site this spring, and once the weather is relatively clear and proper equipment can be obtained, the youths will set up some of the larger, heavier stones and monuments that have been knocked over.

Also, the pack plans to clear out weeds and brush piles which might harbor snakes. That way, Dr. Boorsma explains, interested persons from the community who might have a desire to study some of the graves can feel free to do so.

Shortly after this article appeared in the Missourian, the newspaper published a letter to the editor, which explained the absence of Daniel Bertling’s grave marker.

Published Wednesday, Jan. 8, 1975: