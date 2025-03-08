From the Morgue: Preparing for a new Lorimier School

My column last week discussed the closing of Lorimier School for elementary classes in 1975, as well as a general review of the history of public schools in Cape Girardeau.

While researching that article, I came across several other stories and photographs detailing the 1937 school’s history, as well as the structure it succeeded.

The original, 1871-72 school served Cape Girardeau until 1928, when it was shuttered by the school board because it was deemed “unsafe, a menace to the lives of children and unsanitary.” The brick building stood for another seven years before it was torn down.

Students pose in front of Old Lorimier School in this undated photograph. Submitted by Katherine Cochran. Southeast Missourian archive

Published Aug. 30, 1928, in the Southeast Missourian:

Lorimier School building to be abandoned; erected in 1871, was first one in Cape

The Lorimier School building, the first public school plant in Cape Girardeau, is to be abandoned after 57 years of continuous service.

The Board of Education, at a special meeting Wednesday, decided to abandon the old building for school purposes, and to move its equipment to the Broadway School.

All pupils, who last year attended the Lorimier School or who are in the district now served by it, will be transferred to the Broadway School where it is practicable, Supt. J.A. Whiteford said. Less than 200 children will be affected by the change, however, since last year only four grades were taught at this school.

Considered unsafe

The building will be abandoned because it is considered unsafe, a menace to the lives of children and unsanitary, the board decided. To place the building in proper condition for use would entail the expenditure of several thousand dollars, the board was told by experienced men, who made an investigation at the request of the board.

A representative of The Missourian, who in company with Albert M. Spradling, president of the board, inspected the building today, found:

That the southwest corner of the study hall is sinking, and has shifted its position by several inches.

That large cracks in the brick work are apparent on all sides of the building, especially on the south side.

That the floors quiver with the least motion, and that a man can rock the entire room just by his weight.

In bad condition

The basement of the building, in which are located comfort facilities for the children (bathrooms), is damp and unsanitary, and poorly ventilated. The steps from the first to second floor are … steep and dangerous, it was stated.

It was said that an investigation showed that the roof leaks in a number of places, and the whole interior is badly in need of redecorating. Plastering has fallen in a number of rooms.

The Broadway School was not used last year following the completion of the new Franklin School in the west end, but it was said that with minor repairs it can be placed into use. Only the first four grades will be taught there unless conditions make it necessary to provide more.

First school building

Lorimier School was first known as the Cape Girardeau Public School and was built in 1871 and has been used continuously since that time. To this new building was moved the school system of this city which had formerly been housed in the old Presbyterian church.

Besides having held the elementary grades throughout the years, the beginning of the local high school and also the present Teachers College were found at Lorimier School. The latter came first, with its curricula scarcely equal to that of a modern high school, and the old Normal held its first several years sessions in the Lorimier School while its first building on the present location was being built by the state.

Later, when a public high school system was introduced into Cape Girardeau, its classes were held in the upper floors of the Lorimier School, until the present Central High School building was completed.

Old Lorimier School as it appeared in the early 1920s. Southeast Missourian archive

Published May 28, 1935, in the Southeast Missourian:

Plan to razed Old Lorimier School plant

Razing of the Old Lorimier School building on Independence Street, if the work can be approved as a FERA (Federal Emergency Relief Administration) project, was ordered by the Board of Education at a meeting Monday night.

In view of this decision, the board ordered all families now using the building as temporary living quarters to vacate it.

It was also voted not to permit the use of the building for a vegetable cannery to be set up by the relief organization.

Looking to construction of a new school building there in the future, the board also decided to move to have the grounds graded and landscaped.

It was the idea of the board in seeking to have the premises reduced to an attractive vacant lot to get it in line for construction of a school building soon. During the discussion, four members, Walter Oberheide, H.A. Lang, E.L. McClintock and John Kraft, expressed themselves as believing patrons want a school built there to relieve crowded conditions at other schools.

New school plan