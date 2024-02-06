From the Morgue: Child in iron lung transported to St. Louis

I’ll warn you now, this story does not have a happy ending.

Wanda Lynn Ellis was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Caruthersville, the daughter of Harry Douglas and Mary S. Beasley Ellis.

At the age of 2, blue-eyed Wanda made the front page of the Southeast Missourian, when her name appeared in an article listing the new arrivals at the district polio ward at Saint Francis Hospital on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. She was just one of 11 new patients admitted to the ward over the weekend of Aug. 27-28, 1949, a leap in local numbers of those who had contracted infantile paralysis.

While her ward-mates recuperated and left and others replaced them, Wanda remained in the local hospital until November 1949, when it was decided it was more economical to transfer her to a larger facility at St. Louis, which was better staffed than the small unit at Saint Francis.

And so on Nov. 5, the child began her journey to St. Anthony’s Hospital encased in an iron lung in the back of a 30-foot truck.

Published Saturday, Nov. 5, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Little Wanda Lynn Ellis, 3, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Ellis of Caruthersville, begins her trip in an iron lung aboard a big truck from Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau to St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis Saturday, Nov. 5, 1949. A polio patient since Aug. 24, 1949, she was moved by special arrangement between the hospitals and the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Nurse Jane Kolbay, accompanying her on the trip, is shown at right. Southeast Missourian archive

Cape iron lung child is moved to St. Louis center

Little Wanda Lynn Ellis, 2, blue eyed, smiling, iron lung infantile paralysis patient, was safe in St. Louis today, pleased as punch over the exciting adventure of a trip from Saint Francis Hospital aboard a huge tractor-trailer truck loaded with equipment to keep her respirator operating on the long journey.

Wanda had a State Highway Patrol escort all the way through, and she had two nurses and two Navy men to keep her company – along with a doctor and her parents in a car which followed close behind the big truck.

But the trip was not without incident. It started from Saint Francis Hospital at a few minutes before 7 o’clock (in the morning). On Highway 61, a few hundred yards south of Broadway, one of the nurses used telephone equipment connected to the driver to excitedly relate that the portable generators had stopped.

Some quick action

She and the other nurse operated the hand pump which keeps the iron lung going – for Wanda cannot live unless the lung breathes for her. The truck pulled in at the Alvarado and a long extension cord was quickly plugged into the service station current.

The iron lung picked up its rhythmical breathing, taking over to relieve Misses Adah Morris and Jane Kolbay, the nurses, from their hand operation.

The portable generators were supplied by the Naval Reserve Training Center, along with Chief Electrician’s Mate Clarence Kurtz and Electrician’s Mate second Class Donald Nickels as operators.

The units were in the front portion of the trailer – a 30-foot transport truck furnished by Midwest Dairy Co. – and closed off by a specially built partition from the iron lung. They had operated for some time prior to the time Wanda was placed in the truck.