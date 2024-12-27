From the Morgue: The Central Inn and the two Leos

The Leo's Central Inn/Stag mural on the Wood Building at Independence and Frederick streets was recently restored by Cape Girardeau artist Craig Thomas. Sharon Sanders ~ ssanders@semissourian.com

Recently, after attending a Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, I walked across the parking lot with my neighbors, John and Cecelia Boos.

I congratulated them on the recently-restored Leo’s Central Inn/Stag mural on the side of their Wood Building at the southwest corner of Independence and Frederick streets. Craig Thomas, whose artistic talents I have long admired, did the work for John and Cece.

As we talked, I told them I had one question: Who was the Leo who figures so prominently in the advertisement?

John replied that there were actually two Leos connected with the building. One was Leo Kohlfeld, who had the Stag distributorship in Cape Girardeau. The other was a former Cape Girardeau police officer: Leo B. Hill.

Kohlfeld passed away in 2010. The Missourian’s Jay Wolz wrote about the Kohlfeld family’s legacy in 2023.

Leo B. Hill, too, is mentioned often in the pages of the Southeast Missourian, mostly for his work with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and mostly as an investigator of automobile accidents.

His 1970 obituary says he was born in 1906 in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and moved to Cape Girardeau in about 1929. He joined the Cape PD around 1936 and in April 1940 was promoted from patrolman to sergeant.

Two years later, Hill and fellow Cape Girardeau police officer William S. Wickham decided to try their fortunes elsewhere. Together, they resigned their positions here and took jobs as security guards at the Kentucky Ordnance Works at Paducah. But their new careers lasted barely a week. Finding the cost of living too high near the war-production plant, Hill and Wickham quit and came back to their families in Cape Girardeau. Wickham returned to the Cape Girardeau police force immediately, while Hill said he hadn’t decided what his future held.

In August 1947 he re-joined the department, but left again the following month. Once more, in March 1953, he was hired by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. His obituary says he served on the force a total of 10 years.

The only Southeast Missourian article of any length about Hill, aside from his obituary, is one that paints him as a heroic figure, rescuing a child from a driverless automobile.

Published May 31, 1939, in the Southeast Missourian:

Runaway auto in cemetery; child ‘driver’ is rescued