On Oct. 13, 1949, the Southeast Missourian announced the sale of the apartment building at the northeast corner of Independence and Fountain streets to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Rust by Mr. and Mrs. F.X. Roth. The Roths had purchased the six-family apartment house from C.A. Juden, who constructed it in 1938.

The small article says nothing about Mr. and Mrs. Roth’s future plans. But just four days later, the newspaper disclosed F.X. Roth, owner of Roth Motor Co., had big, big plans for one of Cape Girardeau’s most historic sites.

Published Oct. 17, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Apartment to be on Lorimier

City building records today showed a permit issued to F.X. Roth, owner of the Roth Motor Co., for construction of a 12-unit apartment building to cost $30,000 at the northwest corner of Bellevue and Lorimier streets.

The building, the permit stated, would be three stories in height and of brick construction over a concrete foundation. It would have a built-up roof. A gas-fired, hot water heating system will be used.

Plans call for construction of six apartments with two rooms and bath and six others with three rooms and bath. The building would be 36 by 96 feet in size.

Mr. Roth last week sold his three story, six-family apartment at the corner of Independence and Fountain streets to Wayne Rust of Rust & Martin Upholstering Co.

It is expected that construction of the new building will be started soon.

Published Nov. 2, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

This site at Bellevue and Lorimier streets, soon to be occupied by a modern apartment building, is one of the historic locations in the city. Here was erected the town’s first brick house in 1811. Southeast Missourian archive

Hilltop site where first brick house in Cape stood to be occupied by apartment

Erection of an apartment building on the property at the northwest corner of Bellevue and Lorimier streets serves to recall an interesting bit of history about that particular piece of ground, for on it was built the first brick house in Cape Girardeau. Not only did the house itself come into historical prominence in the growth of the town, but its builder became an historical figure in the early trade development of the Midwest and Far West.

It was back in 1805 when William H. Ashley settled in Cape Girardeau after trekking out from Virginia. He was an educated man, and one of great ability, historians show. Shortly after his arrival in the little village, Ashley acquired a large plantation where Jackson is now situated, this being of course, before Cape Girardeau County was established.

It wasn’t long before Ashley became one of the prominent citizens of the Cape Girardeau district. Before long he was attracted to beautiful Mary Able, daughter of Ezekiel Able, an important citizen of the town, and the two were married. Then in 1811, Ashley selected a site on top of a hill overlooking Cape Girardeau from the north and built a brick house, the first one in the town.

There is a bit of important local history concerning Ezekiel Able, an early settler who became prominent in the community by his trade of blacksmithing. Able, also versatile in the building business, was awarded a contract, probably by the Cape Girardeau Court of Quarter Sessions, to build a courthouse and jail. The jail was completed in December 1806, but the contractor became insolvent and the courthouse was not finished. As the custom in these days was to jail persons for debt, Able may have been locked up for a period in his own calaboose.

However, the courthouse was later finished to become known as Common Pleas Courthouse, and Able subsequently became engaged in trading in lands and acquired large wealth.

Earthquake damages house

In 1812 the (Ashley) brick house was badly damaged by the great New Madrid Earthquake. That same year Ashley moved to Potosi, where he became engaged in the manufacture of gunpowder, a necessary and profitable business of the time. While in Potosi, he met the man who got him interested in the fur business, which was to later lead him to fame and great fortune. That man was Maj. Andrew Henry, hunter, fur trapper and Indian fighter, who had just returned from one of his expeditions to the far west.

Ashley later moved to St. Louis, evidently to get in a trading center, where in 1822 he organized the American Fur Co. Within a few years he became the greatest fur merchant in the world. During his career he served as a colonel in the Indian wars of 1812 and was made general of the state militia in 1822. He was elected the first lieutenant governor of Missouri in 1820. His grave is in an Indian mound on a high bluff overlooking the Missouri River (near Boonville in Cooper County).

According to (Robert) Douglass’ history of Southeast Missouri, had Washington Irving, who glorified the fur trade of John Jacob Astor in his writings, known Ashley, he would have written about the general rather than Astor.