From the Morgue: A new Lorimier School rises

Lorimier is to be retained as the name of the new school to be erected on the historic site at Independence and Fountain streets, the Board of Education decided at a meeting Monday night when final details for getting the construction project under way were discussed.

It was suggested that it might be called New Lorimier, but the board came to the conclusion that it should be merely Lorimier School.

A corner stone design was approved. It will carry the date, the name of William B. Ittner, architect, and a PWA notation. The name, “Lorimier School,” will be on a large stone panel over the front of the school. Later, it was said, when the building is nearly finished, a bronze plate is to be placed on the interior, giving other information, probably including names of board members, etc.

Work is started

Preliminary work on the school was started today. Workers are from the national re-employment office rolls, with those of relief status to be given preference. Already 200 workers, in a blanket call, have been requisitioned.

A formal ground-breaking ceremony is planned at the school site for Wednesday morning. Completed and equipped the building will cost $139,155.

Supt. Louis J. Schultz said E.A. Brunson, the contractor, had asked that the board pass a resolution fixing an added class of workers for the project, that of “rough carpenters.” He asked that the scale be made 50 cents an hour. The contractor was quoted as saying this classification had been left out of the list of workers in the wage scale set up.

Workers’ classification

Two other classes of carpenters, finishers and apprentices, had been set up. Members of the board discussed the matter at some length, and decided to make a further investigation before amending the scale. The carpenters in question would do such work as form building.

It was stated at the meeting that William Redding of Cape Girardeau has the sub-contract for the painting. It was also said that the United Electric Co. here may be given the electrical wiring job.

The bond issue of $85,000 voted last year, was discussed, and it was stated by Supt. Schultz and Walter H. Obrheide that contract has been made with the local banks for purchase of $74,000 of the bonds. Actual sale of part of these may be delayed somewhat, it was said, so interest can be saved. The rate of interest on the bonds is to be 3%, while that on some of the older bonds issued by the district was 5%.

All members were present, but Chairman B. Hugh Smith had to leave shortly after the session opened, and vice chairman, H.A. Lang, took charge.

The above photo, snapped just before noon Jan. 6, 1937, shows the group at the ceremonies incident to the official start of the construction of the Lorimier School. May Greene, veteran retired teacher of the city's public school system, is shown with spade in hand just before turning the first earth in the construction. From left to right others in the picture are E.B. Whitney, architectural representative; Supt. of Schools L.J. Schultz; E.L.McClintock, a member of the school board; J.B. Tagg, PWA inspector; H.A. Lang, a member of the board; Mayor Charles G. Wilson; John Kraft, a member of the board; Alice Carroll, principal of Washington School; Alma Schrader, principal of May Greene School and president of Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; City Comissioner L.H. Butler, and E.A. Brunson of St. Louis, general contractor. Southeast Missourian archive

Published Jan. 6, 1937, Southeast Missourian:

Work on Lorimier School started with ceremonial

While a crowd of about 100 citizens stood in a cold, misty morning on the muddy site of Lorimier School, Miss May Greene, veteran of the city’s public school system, turned the first shovel of soil to start officially construction of Cape Girardeau’s newest school building.

The act was the beginning of Lorimier School, to cost about $135,000, a building which will house eight classrooms, an auditorium-gymnasium and cafeteria. Miss Greene turned the spade of earth after the implement was forced into the ground by E.A. Brunson of St. Louis, the contractor, and in a brief remark to the assembled crowd said:

“I hope the children attending this school will have as happy memories of it as we have today in recalling this site of the city’s first school.”

School board attend

Assembled at the site were Supt. Louis J. Schultz of the public schools; E.L. McClintock, John Kraft, H.A. Lang and Walter Oberheide, all members of the Board of Education; Mayor Charles G. Wilson; E.B. Whitney representing the architectural firm of William B. Ittner, Inc., which designed the building; J.B. Tagg, inspector for the Public Works Administration; Miss Alma Schrader, principal of May Greene School and president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; Miss Alice Carroll, principal of Washington School, and City Commissioner L.H. Butler.

The ceremony officially starting the construction work was brief and remarks were made by Mayor Wilson, who pointed to the new school as another link in the city’s progress. Supt. Schultz also made a few remarks in which he pointed to the advancement of the city’s public schools and the service this new school will render to the downtown section. Some remarks also were made by the PWA architectural representatives.

Preliminary work was started, such as staking off the ground, but because of the condition of the weather only a few men were put to work today and work will begin on a large scale in another day or two barring further rainfall.

A crowd of around 500 gathered April 2, 1937, for the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the new Lorimier School. In the center of the photo, Masons perform their ancient rites. The view is looking to the east, with Eastview in the background. The photo was submitted to the Missourian by Hanover Lutheran Church. Southeast Missourian archive

Published April 3, 1937, in the Southeast Missourian:

Hold ceremony for new school on historic site

Cornerstone laying ceremonies at Lorimier School Friday afternoon marked another important episode for the historic site on Independence Street, the spot where the first public school here was built. With a number of the leading educators of the community and district participating, current and historic papers were placed for the benefit of posterity in the two-foot Bedford limestone block, which is in the main wall of the structure, just to the left of the main entrance of the new grammar school. A crowd of about 500 persons attended the program.

Masons directed the actual cornerstone formalities, Dr. G.W. Walker, Missouri grand master, being in charge. In opening remarks the grand master said the new unit will be a part of the school system of which this community is justly proud. The ceremony of placing cornerstones, he said, is an ancient one passed down through the centuries.

Masonic rites

The invocation was by the Rev. W.A. Humphreys, Judge J.A. Kinder tested the stone with the mechanical square, L.G. Stovall applied the construction level and Glenn McLain used the builder’s plumb to make the third formal test of the cornerstone.

Other Masons participated in the program, including E.P. Ellis, who placed the documents inside the corner block. The contents included copies of newspapers, sheets of paper bearing the names of nearly 700 of the former pupils at Old Lorimier School, and other papers.

Dr. Walker introduced B. Hugh Smith, president of the Board of Education, who presided during the remainder of the program. Mr. Smith presented Dr. W.W. Parker, State College president, who gave a brief address.

A historic occasion

“This is a historic spot and an historic occasion. There have been many distinguished persons here,” Dr. Parker said. “This school is a typical American institution. The building will be for all the children of all the people. American education is popular, it is not exclusive.”

“Education is a necessity in a democracy; we are our own governors, and we get what we merit.” Dr. Parker pointed out that a majority of American children receive an education, while in many foreign countries an education of high school standards is to be had only by a few.

The speaker praised the philosophy of American education, but pointed out that the country spends too little toward education. More will be expended for automobiles this year than for education, and many times more for life insurance than upon education, he stated.

Guests introduced

A number of others were introduced by Mr. Smith, most of them speaking very briefly. These included Miss May Greene, former pupil and teacher at Old Lorimier. Applause broke out when she was presented to the audience. Miss Greene for a half century was a Cape teacher

Others introduced included Charles L. Blanton, district WPA director; James B. Stagg, PWA representative; R.B. Alexander, representing the William B. Ittner architectural firm; Wayne Kimler, superintendent of construction for contractor E.A. Brunson; Byron Masterson, state school inspector; Prof. L.J. Schultz, superintendent of schools, and the other members of the Board of Education: Hugo A. Lang, Walter Oberheide, J. Morton Thompson, E.L. McClintock and John Craft.

Music for the occasion was played by the Central High School Band.

Workmen, busy building the structure, halted their activity at 3 p.m., when the program started. The first floor walls of the building have now been well started and the window casings are in place.

Published Sept. 7, 1937, in the Southeast Missourian:

New Lorimier ready to use as term opens

Lorimier school, built on the exact spot where the pioneer Lorimier School was erected in 1871, a building combining beauty and utility, started the new term this morning, under direction of Miss Alice P. Carroll, as principal.

Not all the equipment was on hand, but there is enough so that the school can get its initiation, although the public dedication has been delayed a week or two. The Board of Education has tentatively accepted the structure as to the general contract, the Brunson Construction Co. of St. Louis having finished its obligations last week. Construction Supt. George F. Trost has returned to St. Louis.

The 1937 model school, from furnace room to primary department is complete and attractive. It is a project amounting to $130,000 not including the ground and major grading job which filled mammoth depressions and removed large mounds of earth.

There are four classrooms on the second floor and four on the first floor, besides the shop department, and the auditorium. Also upstairs is the library, at the east end of the school, and a clinic. The cafeteria-music room is on the basement level.

Building is fireproof

The fireproof building should stand for years, from its appearance. The floors are virtually all covered with terrazzo, and the marble serves to give the structure a distinctive look.

The corridors are in buff brick and a border of green brick, with the ceilings in white. The various rooms are covered with battleship type coverings — 10 1/2 tons of the material being on the floor. This is brown in color. The woodwork generally is oak, except the doors are birch. The floor of the auditorium-gymnasium is maple.

Metal lockers flanking the classrooms have lever control for the doors and locks, one operation opening, closing or locking a string of the metal cases. The teachers will control handling of them, and the equipment is made so as to be operated noiselessly.

A decorative touch for the corridors is a series of four ornamental backs for as many drinking fountains. These are done in colored tile, and touch off the fountains which ordinarily are only utility units. The picture subjects are “Huck Finn,” “Three Men in a Tub,” “John Silver and His Parrot” and “Sing a Song of Six Pence.” The panels are five feet high.

Marble for beauty

Even in the auxiliary rooms marble is used, to say nothing of beautiful and substantial hardware. In the classrooms large quantities of cork were placed on the walls, for posting school work.

The cork is employed extensively around the primary room. That room is particularly attractive, with an electric fireplace and a bay window breaking the monotony of the walls.

Attention was given to acoustical arrangement, and the sound problem was taken care of in the auditorium and other rooms of the structure. Also in the auditorium the seats may be folded flat and put under the stage on trucks, which may be wheeled out and run to any place in the gym. The stage is 16 by 22 feet and the gym floor is 62 by 40 feet.

There is a shower room for boys and one for girls. In the main corridor a glass case was built in, and awaits trophies that pupils of the school may win in years to come. The principal’s room is still devoid of furniture, but has a master clock that in itself almost furnishes the room.

Lorimier was built at the direction of the Board of Education, with funds furnished by the school district and the PWA, and the William B. Ittner firm of St. Louis was architect.

The ground has been nearly finished, and a portion of the space is now being covered with cinders, for a play plot. A new pavement leads around to the rear of the school and three cement walks lead to the front entrances.

A mechanical feature is an electric hoist in the furnace room, by which the cinders are raised over a motor truck where they may be dumped and taken away without being moved by hand.

New Lorimier School was dedicated Sunday, Jan. 16, 1938, with Allen L. Oliver as the main speaker,

At the time the school opened in the fall of 1937, it housed 360 pupils, and the total enrollment in the city’s public schools was 3,157. Including the new Lorimier School, those pupils studied at May Greene School (661), Jefferson (108), Washington (397), Franklin (594), Central High (587) and John S. Cobb (for African American youngsters) (250).

Lorimier continued to serve as a school until 1975. The following year the City of Cape Girardeau purchased it from the Board of Education for $200,000, and it was converted into City Hall.

With the restoration and expansion of Common Pleas Courthouse, City Hall was moved to that facility early in 2022. The old school was offered for sale in February 2023 and was purchased in July of that year by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Through the efforts of the foundation, under the leadership of Bert J. and Mary Ann Kellerman, Kellerman Lorimier Hall is being restored and refitted as a museum, which will house the life work of Missouri-born artist Charles Rhinehart, the Oliver family collection, a Civil War collection and the Frank Nickell Archive.

Sharon Sanders is the librarian at the Southeast Missourian.