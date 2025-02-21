From the Morgue: A gold-fever agreement

Back in December 2019, fellow Southeast Missourian history columnist Bill Eddleman wrote about former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John P. Edinger and his interesting life.

Bill’s column said, in part: “Edinger served two two-year terms as sheriff, 1848 to 1852. He apparently encountered problems during his second term. In those days, the sheriff also served as tax collector. As such, he had to turn over collected money to the state, and for 1850 and 1851 he posted a bond to insure he would do so. Usually a number of wealthy men would assist with posting the bond, and Edinger provided land and personal property as collateral. Nonetheless, he defaulted on the bond. The bondsmen sued in Circuit Court in November 1854, but by that time Edinger had left for California. He also had other unpaid debts for which he mortgaged other property.”

The article goes on to discuss the journey the Edinger family made to California in the spring of 1854.

But that wasn’t the first time John Edinger traveled that route west. A story published in the Southeast Missourian on Feb. 12, 1925, recalls a gold rush-induced expedition in 1850 to Sutter's Fort. The transcription of the 1850 document wasn't entirely accurate. Thanks to Marybeth Niederkorn at the Cape Girardeau Archive Center for providing a copy of the original record.

Words in parenthesis below are from the original document, but were left out of the newspaper article published in 1925.

Historic gold rush is recalled by record book

JACKSON – In record book “O” at page 318 of the Cape Girardeau land records is recorded an instrument of historic value, giving an insight into conditions prevailing in this county at the time of the California gold rush.

This instrument is dated March (20), 1850, and was recorded four days later. It is a contract, by which William D. Harrington as principal and John P. Edinger as surety, bind themselves in the sum of $5,000 to Christopher C. Green, Franklin G. Daugherty, John Summers and Zenas P. Laile, to carry out the conditions of the contract, in that they promise to carry as passengers the four named from Independence, Missouri, to Suter’s Fort in California for the sum of $200 each, and to “provide carriages and mules for the comfort and convenience of the said Daugherty, Green, Laile and Summers and shall convey them and each of them in carriage and on ponies and mules from Independence … to Suter’s Fort in a reasonable time from the first day of May next, that is to say in the time that [wagon] trains usually pass over said route between said points and shall furnish and supply to the said Green, Daugherty, Laile and Summers … all the necessary provisions for eating on such route, such as is usually supplied passengers going in a train on said route and shall permit each of said (men) to (take and shall take), carry (and convey for them and each of them) 50 pounds of baggage, (each) of such articles, as (they shall or may) require, independent of the clothing (they may have) and a rifle gun and accoutrements (of said Green, Daugherty, Laile and Summers) and shall also furnish (at his said Harrington’s) own expense all cooking utensils and drinking vessels necessary for a trip of this kind (of the one proposed as also at that he the said Harrington furnish at his own costs) in case of sickness all necessary medicine (for the said Green, Daugherty, Laile and Summers, and further that on) the arrival (of said party of the second part) at their destination the said (Harrington is to permit and suffer the said) Green, Daugherty, Laile and Summers to have the (said cooking utensils, drinking vessels used on the route) and (one) tent, (if the said party or either of them [wish to] take them) at cost price. (And for failure on the part of said Harrington herein in obligation and bond aforesaid, he and said Edinger will pay to each of the parties aforesaid the sum of $500, each as damages, which sum in damages is hereby agreed to be received by the each of the said Green, said Daugherty, said Laile and said Summers as damages.)”

Early settlers

All the men mentioned in this contract were among the first American settlers in this section and had come from Virginia and South Carolina in the beginning of the 19th century. John P. Edinger was the sheriff of Cape Girardeau County at the time. Zenas P. Lail was the grandfather of Silas Lail of Cape Girardeau, and tradition has it that he was kidnapped by the Indians while he was a very small boy, was brought to a camp near Jackson by the Indians and there grew to manhood. After the Indians had moved west, Lail returned to Cape County and acquired the land on which the Indian village stood on Hubble Creek two miles south of Jackson. Louis Schaper owns the farm now. John Summers then owned a large plantation further down on the same creek, and the dwelling stood near the place where William Renne now lives. An old cemetery is kept up on the farm, and many graves are marked with stones bearing the name of Summers. Emmett Summers of Cape Girardeau is a descendant of that family.

The route taken by the caravan, lead by William D. Harrington, traveled the same route described by Emerson Hough in the “Covered Wagon” and about the time that the stirring event described by this author occurred. Lail and Summers returned to Cape Girardeau County and remained here the rest of their lives. No trace is found of the further life of Green or Daugherty.

Further exploration online revealed that Daugherty made a will before he departed for the West. It’s recorded in Cape Girardeau County Will Book A, 1807-1829: