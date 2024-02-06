All sections
HistoryOctober 4, 2024
Captured on Film: Walther's new ride
Discover the story behind Walther Funeral Home's vintage 1957 Cadillac ambulance-hearse, featuring a powerful 300 HP motor and a sleek 21-foot design. Meet the team behind this classic ride.
Walther Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau bought a new 1957 Cadillac combination ambulance-hearse in October of that year. The vehicle – purchased from the Superior Coach Co. of Lima, Ohio – was powered by a 300 horse-power motor, was 21 feet long and 6 feet wide. Showing off the new ride are, to the right, Virgil Welch and Tony H. Hohler, the latter vice president and manager, and to the left is Lee Townes. Welch and Townes were embalmers.
Walther Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau bought a new 1957 Cadillac combination ambulance-hearse in October of that year. The vehicle – purchased from the Superior Coach Co. of Lima, Ohio – was powered by a 300 horse-power motor, was 21 feet long and 6 feet wide. Showing off the new ride are, to the right, Virgil Welch and Tony H. Hohler, the latter vice president and manager, and to the left is Lee Townes. Welch and Townes were embalmers. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Walther Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau bought a new 1957 Cadillac combination ambulance-hearse in October of that year. The vehicle – purchased from the Superior Coach Co. of Lima, Ohio – was powered by a 300 horse-power motor, was 21 feet long and 6 feet wide. Showing off the new ride are, to the right, Virgil Welch and Tony H. Hohler, the latter vice president and manager, and to the left is Lee Townes. Welch and Townes were embalmers.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

