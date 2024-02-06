Captured on Film: Walther's new ride

Walther Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau bought a new 1957 Cadillac combination ambulance-hearse in October of that year. The vehicle – purchased from the Superior Coach Co. of Lima, Ohio – was powered by a 300 horse-power motor, was 21 feet long and 6 feet wide. Showing off the new ride are, to the right, Virgil Welch and Tony H. Hohler, the latter vice president and manager, and to the left is Lee Townes. Welch and Townes were embalmers. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive