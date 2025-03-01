All sections
March 1, 2025

Captured on Film: The far North in Cape

In March 1960, 7-year-old Steve Simmons and his father built a real igloo from snow on their lawn in Cape Girardeau. The structure, made by rolling and plastering snow, created a spacious interior.

Steve, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Simmons, 905 S. Ellis St., peers from a real igloo he and his father constructed from snow on the family lawn in March 1960. Snow was rolled into balls and then plastered together with loose snow, the whole mass freezing and making quite a spacious room on the interior.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Steve, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Simmons, 905 S. Ellis St., peers from a real igloo he and his father constructed from snow on the family lawn in March 1960. Snow was rolled into balls and then plastered together with loose snow, the whole mass freezing and making quite a spacious room on the interior.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Captured on Film

