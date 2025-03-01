Captured on Film: The far North in Cape

Steve, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Simmons, 905 S. Ellis St., peers from a real igloo he and his father constructed from snow on the family lawn in March 1960. Snow was rolled into balls and then plastered together with loose snow, the whole mass freezing and making quite a spacious room on the interior.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.