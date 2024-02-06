Captured on Film: Snow clown

In March 1958, State College students creatively built a snow clown from the remnants of wet snow. Featuring Linda Going, Martha Lauck and Judy Rother, this moment was captured by G.D. Fronabarger.

Clowning it up, these State College coeds work fast to construct a snow clown from what was left of the wet snow Thursday afternoon, March 13, 1958. From left, Linda Going and Martha Lauck of Caruthersville and Judy Rother of Kirkwood. Mickey McIlhavey of Kirkwood and Rosemary Gales of Dexter came to help, but didn't quite get in the picture. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive