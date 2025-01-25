All sections
HistoryJanuary 25, 2025

Captured on Film: Quick fall strands barges in icy Mississippi

In February 1951, a sudden drop in the icy Mississippi River left several barges stranded at Marquette Cement plant docks. The river fell 5 feet overnight as ice blockages cleared, causing significant disruptions.

Falling an estimated 5 feet overnight, the icy Mississippi River left these barges, two of five, high and dry at the Marquette Cement plant marine docks Feb. 8, 1951. The stream made the quick fall after the ice-clogged river broke up, allowing dammed-up water to flow off. Pilings, such as the one in the foreground, were crushed by the empty barges.
Captured on Film

