Captured on Film: Quick fall strands barges in icy Mississippi

Falling an estimated 5 feet overnight, the icy Mississippi River left these barges, two of five, high and dry at the Marquette Cement plant marine docks Feb. 8, 1951. The stream made the quick fall after the ice-clogged river broke up, allowing dammed-up water to flow off. Pilings, such as the one in the foreground, were crushed by the empty barges. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive