Captured on film: Pennies for UNICEF

In this Oct. 28, 1955, image, Cape Girardeau Mayor Narvol Randol, center, demonstrates how residents may give their pennies to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Halloween. Dressed in their holiday costumes are, from left, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McAuley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School.
