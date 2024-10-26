All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryOctober 26, 2024

Captured on film: Pennies for UNICEF

Step back to Halloween 1955, as Cape Girardeau's Mayor Narvol Randol shows how to donate pennies to UNICEF. See the vintage moment captured with costumed kids promoting the cause.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
In this Oct. 28, 1955, image, Cape Girardeau Mayor Narvol Randol, center, demonstrates how residents may give their pennies to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Halloween. Dressed in their holiday costumes are, left to right, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McAuley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School.
In this Oct. 28, 1955, image, Cape Girardeau Mayor Narvol Randol, center, demonstrates how residents may give their pennies to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Halloween. Dressed in their holiday costumes are, left to right, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McAuley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

In this Oct. 28, 1955, image, Cape Girardeau Mayor Narvol Randol, center, demonstrates how residents may give their pennies to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Halloween. Dressed in their holiday costumes are, from left, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McAuley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Advertisement
Related
HistoryOct. 28
Out of the past: Oct. 28
HistoryOct. 28
Today in Histry: Oct. 28
HistoryOct. 27
Out of the past: Oct. 27
HistoryOct. 27
Today in History: Oct. 27

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
World/nation trivia: The week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2
HistoryOct. 26
World/nation trivia: The week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2
From the Morgue: Apartment house built on site of Cape's first brick home
HistoryOct. 26
From the Morgue: Apartment house built on site of Cape's first brick home
Out of the past: Oct. 26
HistoryOct. 25
Out of the past: Oct. 26
Spooky stories from our files
HistoryOct. 25
Spooky stories from our files
Today in History: Oct. 25
HistoryOct. 25
Today in History: Oct. 25
Out of the past: Oct. 25
HistoryOct. 24
Out of the past: Oct. 25
Today in History: Oct. 24
HistoryOct. 24
Today in History: Oct. 24
Out of the past: Oct. 24
HistoryOct. 23
Out of the past: Oct. 24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy