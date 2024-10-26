Captured on film: Pennies for UNICEF

Step back to Halloween 1955, as Cape Girardeau's Mayor Narvol Randol shows how to donate pennies to UNICEF. See the vintage moment captured with costumed kids promoting the cause.

In this Oct. 28, 1955, image, Cape Girardeau Mayor Narvol Randol, center, demonstrates how residents may give their pennies to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Halloween. Dressed in their holiday costumes are, left to right, Donna Kay Reimann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reimann, representing Trinity Lutheran School; Jane McAuley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. McAuley, representing St. Vincent's Parochial School, and John Finch, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Finch Jr., representing Franklin School. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive