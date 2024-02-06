All sections
March 8, 2025

Captured on Film: Narcotics primer

In March 1958, Cape Girardeau police chief Percy R. Little and Lt. John Williams showcased narcotics displays with 58 drug types to educate officers on addiction, highlighting their illegal market value.

Cape Girardeau police chief Percy R. Little, right, and Lt. John Williams hold two displays of narcotics in March 1958 used by the department to acquaint officers with their use by addicts. The two cases contain 58 different types of drugs, which have a value of several hundred dollars on the illegal market. Each is carefully labeled and held in small vials.
Cape Girardeau police chief Percy R. Little, right, and Lt. John Williams hold two displays of narcotics in March 1958 used by the department to acquaint officers with their use by addicts. The two cases contain 58 different types of drugs, which have a value of several hundred dollars on the illegal market. Each is carefully labeled and held in small vials.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Cape Girardeau police chief Percy R. Little, right, and Lt. John Williams hold two displays of narcotics in March 1958 used by the department to acquaint officers with their use by addicts. The two cases contain 58 different types of drugs, which have a value of several hundred dollars on the illegal market. Each is carefully labeled and held in small vials.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

