Captured on Film: Narcotics primer

Cape Girardeau police chief Percy R. Little, right, and Lt. John Williams hold two displays of narcotics in March 1958 used by the department to acquaint officers with their use by addicts. The two cases contain 58 different types of drugs, which have a value of several hundred dollars on the illegal market. Each is carefully labeled and held in small vials.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
