Captured on Film: Ice storm damages utility lines, trees

A severe ice and sleet storm damaged telephone, telegraph and power lines, trees and other vegetation Jan. 22, 1927, in Cape Girardeau. Particularly hard hit were the trees on the Teachers College campus and at Common Pleas Courthouse Park. In the wake of the storm, some blamed the devastation to the park trees on the severe pruning employed there a number of years before.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.