All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryJanuary 18, 2025

Captured on Film: Ice storm damages utility lines, trees

A 1927 ice storm in Cape Girardeau wreaked havoc on utility lines and trees, severely affecting the Teachers College campus and Common Pleas Courthouse Park.

A severe ice and sleet storm damaged telephone, telegraph and power lines, trees and other vegetation Jan. 22, 1927, in Cape Girardeau. Particularly hard hit were the trees on the Teachers College campus and at Common Pleas Courthouse Park. In the wake of the storm, some blamed the devastation to the park trees on the severe pruning employed there a number of years before.
A severe ice and sleet storm damaged telephone, telegraph and power lines, trees and other vegetation Jan. 22, 1927, in Cape Girardeau. Particularly hard hit were the trees on the Teachers College campus and at Common Pleas Courthouse Park. In the wake of the storm, some blamed the devastation to the park trees on the severe pruning employed there a number of years before.Southeast Missourian archive

A severe ice and sleet storm damaged telephone, telegraph and power lines, trees and other vegetation Jan. 22, 1927, in Cape Girardeau. Particularly hard hit were the trees on the Teachers College campus and at Common Pleas Courthouse Park. In the wake of the storm, some blamed the devastation to the park trees on the severe pruning employed there a number of years before.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Story Tags
Captured on Film

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Jan. 18
HistoryJan. 17
Out of the past: Jan. 18
Out of the past: Jan. 17
HistoryJan. 17
Out of the past: Jan. 17
Today in History: Jan. 17
HistoryJan. 17
Today in History: Jan. 17
Today in history: Jan. 16
HistoryJan. 16
Today in history: Jan. 16
Out of the past: Jan. 16
HistoryJan. 16
Out of the past: Jan. 16
Today in History: Jan. 15
HistoryJan. 15
Today in History: Jan. 15
Out of the past: Jan. 15
HistoryJan. 15
Out of the past: Jan. 15
Today in History: Jan. 14
HistoryJan. 14
Today in History: Jan. 14
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy