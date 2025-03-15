All sections
HistoryMarch 15, 2025

Captured on Film: Hospital breaks ground for annex

In March 1956, Southeast Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Southeast, began construction on a four-story, million-dollar annex. Key figures in the project included board members, doctors and the architect.

Ground was broken Sunday, March 18, 1956, for a four-story, million-dollar addition to Southeast Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Southeast. Turning the first spaces of earth are, from left, J.W. Gerhardt, general contractor; George A. Naeter and A.F. Deneke, board members; Dr. M.H. Shelby; hospital superintendent Herbert S. Wright; Dr. C.A. Zimmerman; architect Elmer Oechsle; and Dr. O.L. Seabaugh.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Ground was broken Sunday, March 18, 1956, for a four-story, million-dollar addition to Southeast Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Southeast. Turning the first spaces of earth are, from left, J.W. Gerhardt, general contractor; George A. Naeter and A.F. Deneke, board members; Dr. M.H. Shelby; hospital superintendent Herbert S. Wright; Dr. C.A. Zimmerman; architect Elmer Oechsle; and Dr. O.L. Seabaugh.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

