Captured on Film: Hospital breaks ground for annex

Ground was broken Sunday, March 18, 1956, for a four-story, million-dollar addition to Southeast Hospital, now Mercy Hospital Southeast. Turning the first spaces of earth are, from left, J.W. Gerhardt, general contractor; George A. Naeter and A.F. Deneke, board members; Dr. M.H. Shelby; hospital superintendent Herbert S. Wright; Dr. C.A. Zimmerman; architect Elmer Oechsle; and Dr. O.L. Seabaugh.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.