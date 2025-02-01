Captured on Film: Historic Main Street hotel razed in February 1967

The historic St. Charles Hotel in Cape Girardeau, built before the Civil War, avoided fire but was demolished in February 1967. Located at Main and Themis streets, it stood for over a century.

The St. Charles Hotel, located on the southwest corner of Main and Themis streets in Cape Girardeau, was built prior to the Civil War by Joseph Lansmon. It escaped the fate of so many Cape Girardeau hotels: fire, although it had a close call when the Elks Building just to the west burned in 1938. Instead, the St. Charles succumbed to the wrecking ball in February 1967. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive