All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryNovember 27, 2024

Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident

In 1957, a Juden Transportation Co. tanker carrying 5,200 gallons of gasoline veered off Highway 70 near Byrds Creek bridge because of obscured vision from water splashes. A relief truck was deployed to recover the fuel.

A badly damaged new tractor and trailer owned by the Juden Transportation Co. and hauling 5,200 gallons of gasoline for the J.D. Streett and Co., went off Highway 70 west of the Byrds Creek bridge early Monday, Nov. 18, 1957. The driver, John Kelley, reported that water over the highway obscured his vision when it splashed onto the windshield. A relief truck is shown pumping the fuel from the loaded tanker. In the distant background is the creek bridge.
A badly damaged new tractor and trailer owned by the Juden Transportation Co. and hauling 5,200 gallons of gasoline for the J.D. Streett and Co., went off Highway 70 west of the Byrds Creek bridge early Monday, Nov. 18, 1957. The driver, John Kelley, reported that water over the highway obscured his vision when it splashed onto the windshield. A relief truck is shown pumping the fuel from the loaded tanker. In the distant background is the creek bridge.G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A badly damaged new tractor and trailer owned by the Juden Transportation Co. and hauling 5,200 gallons of gasoline for the J.D. Streett and Co., went off Highway 70 west of the Byrds Creek bridge early Monday, Nov. 18, 1957. The driver, John Kelley, reported that water over the highway obscured his vision when it splashed onto the windshield. A relief truck is shown pumping the fuel from the loaded tanker. In the distant background is the creek bridge.

Story Tags
Captured on Film

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Nov. 27
HistoryNov. 27
Out of the past: Nov. 27
Today in History Nov. 26
HistoryNov. 26
Today in History Nov. 26
Out of the past: Nov. 26
HistoryNov. 25
Out of the past: Nov. 26
Today in History: Nov. 25
HistoryNov. 25
Today in History: Nov. 25
Out of the past: Nov. 25
HistoryNov. 24
Out of the past: Nov. 25
Today in History: Nov. 24
HistoryNov. 24
Today in History: Nov. 24
Where the Road Leads: Missouri’s monumental lieutenant governor: Dr. Wilson Brown
HistoryNov. 23
Where the Road Leads: Missouri’s monumental lieutenant governor: Dr. Wilson Brown
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 24-30
HistoryNov. 23
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 24-30
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy