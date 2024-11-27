Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident

A badly damaged new tractor and trailer owned by the Juden Transportation Co. and hauling 5,200 gallons of gasoline for the J.D. Streett and Co., went off Highway 70 west of the Byrds Creek bridge early Monday, Nov. 18, 1957. The driver, John Kelley, reported that water over the highway obscured his vision when it splashed onto the windshield. A relief truck is shown pumping the fuel from the loaded tanker. In the distant background is the creek bridge.
