Captured on Film: Fire at Firestone, 1935

A 1935 fire at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station in Cape Girardeau, ignited by gasoline fumes, left one man with serious burns.

A fire shortly before noon Monday, Dec. 23, 1935, threatened the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station at the southwest corner of Main and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. One man was seriously burned on the arms in the blaze, which was thought to have started from gasoline fumes. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive