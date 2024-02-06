All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryJanuary 4, 2025

Captured on Film: Fire at Firestone, 1935

A 1935 fire at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station in Cape Girardeau, ignited by gasoline fumes, left one man with serious burns.

A fire shortly before noon Monday, Dec. 23, 1935, threatened the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station at the southwest corner of Main and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. One man was seriously burned on the arms in the blaze, which was thought to have started from gasoline fumes.
A fire shortly before noon Monday, Dec. 23, 1935, threatened the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station at the southwest corner of Main and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. One man was seriously burned on the arms in the blaze, which was thought to have started from gasoline fumes. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A fire shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 23, 1935, threatened the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station at the southwest corner of Main and Independence streets. One man was seriously burned on the arms in the blaze, which was thought to have started from gasoline fumes.

Story Tags
Captured on Film

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Jan. 4
HistoryJan. 3, 2001
Out of the past: Jan. 4
Today in History: Jan. 3
HistoryJan. 3, 2001
Today in History: Jan. 3
Out of the past: Jan. 3
HistoryJan. 2, 2001
Out of the past: Jan. 3
Today in History: Jan. 2
HistoryJan. 2, 2001
Today in History: Jan. 2
Out of the past: Jan. 2
HistoryJan. 2, 2001
Out of the past: Jan. 2
Today in History: Jan. 1
HistoryJan. 1, 2001
Today in History: Jan. 1
Out of the past: Jan. 1
HistoryJan. 1, 2001
Out of the past: Jan. 1
Today in History: Dec. 31
HistoryDec. 31, 2024
Today in History: Dec. 31
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy