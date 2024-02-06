Captured on Film: Fire at Firestone, 1935

A fire shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 23, 1935, threatened the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. station at the southwest corner of Main and Independence streets. One man was seriously burned on the arms in the blaze, which was thought to have started from gasoline fumes.
