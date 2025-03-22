All sections
March 22, 2025

Captured on Film: Fighting rural fires

A 1956 demonstration near Jackson showcases how the Cape Girardeau County Rural Fire Department used farm ponds to fight fires, featuring a newly acquired 500-gallon tanker and a 1,000-gallon tank wagon.

How water was taken from farm ponds and used in fighting rural fires is demonstrated May 8, 1956, near Jackson. The 500-gallon tanker-type truck had recently been acquired by the Cape Girardeau County Rural Fire Department to serve rural patrons. It was equipped with a booster-type pump to bring the water from a pond to the main truck pump, and also had 1,500 feet of 2 1/2-inch hose and 500 feet of 1 1/2-inch hose. The truck was supplemented by a 1,000-gallon tank wagon.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

