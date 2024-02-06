Captured on Film: Electing a president in 1960

Step back in time to the 1960 election day in Cape Girardeau, captured in a photo featuring local election officials amid the historic Kennedy-Nixon presidential race.

Cape Girardeau election officials had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1960. Along with the presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, area voters balloted on a variety of state and county offices. This photo, taken in Ward 1, Eaker store precinct, shows election officials, from left, Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Andrew Slinkard, Mrs. William Hardy, Mrs. R.F. Dede, Mrs. C.W. Latham (standing) and H.O. Boswell. Voters are in the background. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive