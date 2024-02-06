All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryNovember 9, 2024

Captured on Film: Electing a president in 1960

Step back in time to the 1960 election day in Cape Girardeau, captured in a photo featuring local election officials amid the historic Kennedy-Nixon presidential race.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Cape Girardeau election officials had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1960. Along with the presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, area voters balloted on a variety of state and county offices. This photo, taken in Ward 1, Eaker store precinct, shows election officials, from left, Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Andrew Slinkard, Mrs. William Hardy, Mrs. R.F. Dede, Mrs. C.W. Latham (standing) and H.O. Boswell. Voters are in the background.
Cape Girardeau election officials had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1960. Along with the presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, area voters balloted on a variety of state and county offices. This photo, taken in Ward 1, Eaker store precinct, shows election officials, from left, Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Andrew Slinkard, Mrs. William Hardy, Mrs. R.F. Dede, Mrs. C.W. Latham (standing) and H.O. Boswell. Voters are in the background. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Cape Girardeau election officials had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1960. Along with the presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, area voters balloted on a variety of state and county offices. This photo, taken in Ward 1, Eaker store precinct, shows election officials, from left, Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Andrew Slinkard, Mrs. William Hardy, Mrs. R.F. Dede, Mrs. C.W. Latham (standing) and H.O. Boswell. Voters are in the background.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Story Tags
Captured on Film

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Today in History: Nov. 8
HistoryNov. 8
Today in History: Nov. 8
Out of the past: Nov. 8
HistoryNov. 8
Out of the past: Nov. 8
Today in History: Nov. 7
HistoryNov. 7
Today in History: Nov. 7
Out of the past: Nov. 7
HistoryNov. 6
Out of the past: Nov. 7
Today in History: Nov. 6
HistoryNov. 6
Today in History: Nov. 6
Out of the past: Nov. 6
HistoryNov. 6
Out of the past: Nov. 6
Today in History: Nov. 5
HistoryNov. 5
Today in History: Nov. 5
Out of the past: Nov. 5
HistoryNov. 4
Out of the past: Nov. 5
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy