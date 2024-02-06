Captured on Film: Electing a president in 1960

Cape Girardeau election officials had a busy day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1960. Along with the presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon, area voters balloted on a variety of state and county offices. This photo, taken in Ward 1, Eaker store precinct, shows election officials, from left, Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Andrew Slinkard, Mrs. William Hardy, Mrs. R.F. Dede, Mrs. C.W. Latham (standing) and H.O. Boswell. Voters are in the background.
