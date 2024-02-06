Captured on Film: Deer bagged in BoCo

Robyn Vesterby bagged this doe in November 1958 near Marble Hill in Bollinger County. The deer, weighing less than 100 pounds, was deemed the ideal kill, yielding good venison steaks. At left is Gene Huckstep of Lutesville.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.