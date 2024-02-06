All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryNovember 2, 2024

Captured on Film: Deer bagged in BoCo

In 1958, Robyn Vesterby successfully hunted a doe near Marble Hill, yielding quality venison. The Southeast Missourian archive captures this moment in Bollinger County's hunting history.

Robyn Vesterby bagged this doe in November 1958 near Marble Hill in Bollinger County. The deer, weighing less than 100 pounds, was deemed the ideal kill, yielding good venison steaks. At left is Gene Huckstep of Lutesville.
Robyn Vesterby bagged this doe in November 1958 near Marble Hill in Bollinger County. The deer, weighing less than 100 pounds, was deemed the ideal kill, yielding good venison steaks. At left is Gene Huckstep of Lutesville. G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file

Robyn Vesterby bagged this doe in November 1958 near Marble Hill in Bollinger County. The deer, weighing less than 100 pounds, was deemed the ideal kill, yielding good venison steaks. At left is Gene Huckstep of Lutesville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file

Story Tags
Captured on Film

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Nov. 2
HistoryNov. 1
Out of the past: Nov. 2
Out of the past: Nov. 1
HistoryNov. 1
Out of the past: Nov. 1
Today in History: Nov. 1
HistoryNov. 1
Today in History: Nov. 1
Photo Gallery: More photos from past Cape Comic Con; This year's cosplay contest is Saturday at 4 p.m.
HistoryOct. 31
Photo Gallery: More photos from past Cape Comic Con; This year's cosplay contest is Saturday at 4 p.m.
Today in History: Oct. 31
HistoryOct. 31
Today in History: Oct. 31
Out of the past: Oct. 31
HistoryOct. 31
Out of the past: Oct. 31
Today in History: Oct. 30
HistoryOct. 30
Today in History: Oct. 30
Out of the past: Oct. 30
HistoryOct. 30
Out of the past: Oct. 30
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy