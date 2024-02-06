Captured on Film: Art on display

Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Nov. 22-23, 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds "Autumn Beauty" by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre and Blackwell holds "Glass Jewels" by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.