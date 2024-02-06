All sections
HistoryNovember 23, 2024

Captured on Film: Art on display

Explore a snapshot from the 1969 Missourian Art Exhibition as directors Marjorie Suedekum and Elizabeth Blackwell compare standout pieces "Autumn Beauty" and "Glass Jewels.

Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Nov. 22-23, 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds "Autumn Beauty" by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre and Blackwell holds "Glass Jewels" by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi.
Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Nov. 22-23, 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds "Autumn Beauty" by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre and Blackwell holds "Glass Jewels" by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi.G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file

Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Nov. 22-23, 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds "Autumn Beauty" by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre and Blackwell holds "Glass Jewels" by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi.

G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian file

